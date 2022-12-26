Michael Appleton admits Blackpool discipline is damaging survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Appleton admits Blackpool discipline is damaging survival bid

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 6:11 pm
Blackpool manager Michael Appleton admits his side’s discipline is damaging their survival bid (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Blackpool manager Michael Appleton admits his side’s discipline is damaging their survival bid (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Michael Appleton accepts his side’s discipline issues are “hurting” Blackpool after the 1-1 draw at Hull.

Appleton’s team were reduced to 10 men for a sixth time this season after half-time substitute Jordan Thorniley was sent off for a professional foul on Oscar Estupinan after 53 minutes.

Estupinan then cancelled out Sonny Carey’s fine first-half opener with a robust header after 77 minutes to leave Blackpool in the relegation zone.

Appleton, whose side have not won in seven games, said: “We came here with a clear plan and it was going perfectly until half-time.

“Even after the sending-off, the big chances in the game were ours.

“I’m not disappointed in the slightest in the way the players went about it.

“We’re not a million miles away but the reality is that it (Blackpool’s discipline) is hurting us.

“It’s difficult to have a bit of a pop at players in situations like that but there’s been one or two (red cards) that have been hard to stomach at times.”

Carey gave Blackpool the lead against the run of play when he cashed in on awful defending after 28 minutes.

Goalkeeper Matt Ingram was swamped by the visitors’ efficient high press, with his wayward pass from the back well won by Jake Beesley.

Carey let rip from the edge of the penalty area with a smart finish into the top right.

But the dismissal of Thorniley – just eight minutes after having replaced Luke Garbutt – changed the game.

Estupinan equalised when he manfully powered home Lewie Coyle’s floated cross with a fine header.

Hull fans might have expected an even better outcome given their one-man advantage but, if anything, Blackpool had the better chances thereafter.

They also had a late penalty shout turned away by referee John Brooks.

Appleton said: “Sonny has got there before the goalkeeper. The Hull players were expecting the referee to point to the spot.

“Unfortunately for us we’ve been on the receiving end of a decision that could have gone either way.

“I’m frustrated we didn’t get all three points.

“The biggest disappointment was that I wasn’t expecting us to concede the type of goal we did. We were still creating chances in the game, regardless of being a man down.

“For me, the performances and the reaction of the players is the big thing. We couldn’t have run and worked and defended any harder – apart from the goal.”

Hull head coach Liam Rosenior is adamant his possession-based approach from the back will come good – despite conceding another soft goal at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers have not won at home since October 5 and are just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Rosenior said: “We gifted away the first goal again. We were naive in our decision making but we created lots of chances – we just have to start taking them.

“People are now going to speak about playing out from the back. But playing out from the back gives you control and that’s what we want in football games.

“We gave away a bad goal and we got punished. I’m delighted 2022 is over in terms of our home form.”

Rosenior added: “We have to start turning these performances into wins – have to.

“We’ve got to keep plugging away. We’re unbeaten in three and it’s a platform. But if you don’t get your defensive basics right, you’re not going to win games of football.

“We should have had more points on the board since the (World Cup) break. Every game is winnable. You never know what’s going to happen in this league.

“We have a performance level that has been quite consistent since I come in but now it’s time to start turning performances into three points.”

