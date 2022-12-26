New Charlton boss Dean Holden admits Peterborough draw ‘a fair result’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

New Charlton boss Dean Holden admits Peterborough draw ‘a fair result’

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 6:13 pm
New Charlton manager Dean Holden saw his side draw in his debut (Steven Paston/PA)
New Charlton manager Dean Holden saw his side draw in his debut (Steven Paston/PA)

New Charlton boss Dean Holden admitted his side deserved no more than a point after his managerial reign started with a 1-1 home draw against Peterborough.

The Addicks are now winless in League One for more than two months, their last success coming at Shrewsbury on October 22.
But the south Londoners had two big chances against Posh to build on a 1-0 lead handed them by Miles Leaburn’s 49th-minute header.

Sean Clare raced through on goal but saw his effort come back off the left upright four minutes after Leaburn claimed his sixth goal of the season from Daniel Kanu’s left-wing cross.

Leaburn also set up Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in the 77th minute but the attacker’s first-time attempt failed to even test Posh keeper Will Blackmore.

Peterborough’s leveller in the 65th minute went down as own goal with Jonson Clarke-Harris’ back-post header from Joe Ward’s deep corner coming off Lucas Ness to beat Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

The visitors also hit the bar twice in the second period with Kelland Watts and Kwame Poku both going close.

“We score a great goal through Miles – it’s a brilliant ball from Daniel,” said Holden, who handed teenage striker Kanu his league debut. “Daniel and Miles want to run in behind, I’d hate to play against the two of them.

“First half we didn’t really see the benefit of the two of them together but second half they linked up well and played a little bit closer together.

“Miles’ movement is brilliant – he goes late, rocks the defender and gets across the front of him.

“To concede from the set-piece is really disappointing. Prior to that we’ve had the chance for Sean Clare, he’s run the length of the pitch and done everything but score. It was a big chance for Jes Rak-Sakyi late on.

“They’ve hit the bar a couple of times, the first one was maybe a little bit fortuitous, but the second one he struck it well. Ash has made a big save in the first half as well. Overall it’s probably a fair result.

“There is plenty to work on. We’ve got two big away games coming up now and we’ve got to make sure the recovery is good so that we go there [Oxford] in good heart on Thursday night.”

Peterborough are also out of form, with Monday’s result halted a run of four straight losses in the league.

Posh manager Grant McCann said: “If we’d have won it then we’d have deserved to win it, based on the first half. It’s a point away from home and it stops the rot. We’ve got two home games coming up and it feels like we haven’t been there in ages.

“Without sounding arrogant the two chances we have given them from our undoing. One is from our own corner, they broke from their half. We have to look back and understand why. The second one is a poor clearance from one of our centre-backs who puts Rak-Sakyi in.

“We were excellent first half. I don’t think we gave them a real opportunity to get at us. The only thing missing from us was the last bit, the killer edge or the last pass sometimes.

“We’re a young group. It’s very easy for me to point at the experienced players and say about managing the game better and playing over presses – to stop playing into the press. For 10 or 15 minutes it was our undoing that we kept doing that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented