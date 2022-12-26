Mark Jackson plotting MK Dons climb up table after making winning start as boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mark Jackson plotting MK Dons climb up table after making winning start as boss

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 6:17 pm
MK Dons head coach Mark Jackson is confident he can push his new club up the League One table after his first game in charge ended with a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Forest Green (Richard Sellers/PA)
MK Dons head coach Mark Jackson is confident he can push his new club up the League One table after his first game in charge ended with a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Forest Green (Richard Sellers/PA)

MK Dons head coach Mark Jackson is confident he can push his new club up the League One table after his first game in charge ended with a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Forest Green.

The Dons recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time this season and brought up their first home league victory since August to leapfrog their visitors in the standings.

Daniel Harvie’s winner was not quite enough to lift them out of the relegation zone but safety is now within touching distance as they are now just one behind fifth-from-bottom Accrington.

Jackson said: “We had the ball for long periods of time.

“Yes we could have had them in better positions and done more with it but my job is to come here now and improve little things and develop that side of the game.

“You saw that towards the end of the game, where every single player was wanting to protect the goal.

“Every time that ball came in, we wanted to defend it, we wanted to get the first contact, we wanted to get the second contact and really put our bodies on the line to defend.

“We know what we need to try and do in the short term but we have got a long-term vision as well.

“With this group of players, the staff behind the scenes and I’ve seen first-hand the supporters, we can grow together and really start to be positive and move up the table.”

MK Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming had to perform heroics in the first half-hour, making saves from Baily Cargill, Oliver Casey and Josh March as the match remained goalless at half-time.

The hosts’ winner then came after 58 minutes when Josh McEachran’s corner was cleared as far as Harvie, who fired in a terrific strike from outside the area.

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall believes Dons defender Warren O’Hora should have been sent off in the first half.

He said: “It’s a red card. I’ve seen it back, [Myles] Peart-Harris goes past the centre-half, they have a defender coming in to cover but Josh March is ahead of him, so I don’t see how he’s going to cover.

“It’s early in the game, the ref needs to make a big call, which he didn’t do.

“The easy thing is to book him but the law states ‘clear and obvious goalscoring opportunity’, which it was.

“He had to make the foul on the edge of the box otherwise it’s a penalty, so he came in early, he knew what he was doing.

“It’s a second-phase set-piece goal that they score from. I don’t think there was much in the game, to be honest, I don’t think a draw would have been unfair.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented