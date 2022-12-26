Darrell Clarke delighted to see rising Valiants pick up ‘important’ three points

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Quality was key for Darrell Clarke as Gavin Massey’s first-half winner sealed a 1-0 win over Morecambe which lifted Port Vale up to ninth in Sky Bet League One.

Massey’s superb 40th-minute strike was out of keeping with much of a contest that slipped away from the relegation-threatened Shrimps in the blink of an eye.

After surviving when Max Melbourne’s header rattled an upright, Vale immediately broke upfield and Massey’s low drive from 20 yards secured victory.

“We are not getting carried away with the performance but the three points were a huge boost,” said Valiants boss Clarke. “It was all about the win.

“Morecambe kept fighting and Derek Adams’ teams are never going to roll over. So, I always thought a mistake or a bit of quality would win the match in a game of limited chances.

“It wasn’t pretty at times and the pitch is not made for decent football at the minute but the boys ground out an important three points.”

Massey went close to doubling his tally in the second half but one goal was enough to return Vale to winning ways after back-to-back defeats in the league and Papa John’s Trophy.

“It was a great finish by Gav,” agreed Clarke. “I thought he was outstanding.”

Bottom-of-the-table Morecambe are now seven points from safety and winless in 11 outings in all competitions.

They will also be without Donald Love for Thursday’s derby against Accrington after the skipper’s stoppage-time dismissal for a second yellow card.

Boss Adams, who described his captain’s forthcoming absence as “a big miss,” was less than impressed with the performance of the officials.

“I did think they should have had a sending off in the first half because (Tom) Conlon should have been red carded for a tackle. (Ben) Garrity gets away with not even a booking in the game.

“There was a real inconsistency with the referee,” said Adams, who was pleased with his side’s effort despite this latest setback in the battle to avoid relegation.

“The players put in a magnificent effort. We have not had many breaks so far this season and that was an example,” he said of the contrasting fortunes late in the opening period.

“Port Vale didn’t create much in the game and we created some good opportunities. We were unfortunate not to draw the game, never mind win it.

“We had better positions than Port Vale and we kept the home support quiet.”