Three points all that matters for Paul Simpson as Carlisle beat Bradford

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 6:35 pm
Paul Simpson’s side moved up to fourth in League Two with victory over Bradford (Tim Markland/PA)
Paul Simpson’s side moved up to fourth in League Two with victory over Bradford (Tim Markland/PA)

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson was pleased with his side’s creativity, if not their cutting edge, as they defeated Bradford 1-0 to climb to fourth in Sky Bet League Two.

Paul Huntington’s first-half header proved decisive at Brunton Park as Carlisle extended a 37-year unbeaten home streak against the Bantams.

“Was it deserved?” Simpson pondered. “I’m not sure I actually care. I told the players just find a way to win and it’s three points.

“I thought they had some good opportunities and played some good football. Thankfully, on the day, (Bradford forward) Andy Cook didn’t have his shooting boots on.

“But I was really pleased with the way we played first half. I thought we created more chances than we have done in any game this season.

“We just weren’t clinical enough to finish them off. Even second half, I thought we had chances as well.

“I just thought it was two decent football sides and thankfully we came out with the three points.”

The Cumbrians dominated the first half against a Bradford side playing for the first time in 23 days.

Harry Lewis rescued the rusty Bantams with a fine save from a one-on-one with Jon Mellish.

Lewis again denied Carlisle with a tip over the bar from Callum Guy. And there was a stroke of fortune about his next save as Morgan Feeney’s close-range prod deflected off the keeper’s knee.

The Bradford keeper was beaten on 34 minutes, however, when Huntington headed home a Taylor Charters corner.

Jordan Gibson and Mellish both wasted gilt-edged chances to increase the hosts’ lead early in the second half.

They were almost made to pay when Cook shot wide and then headed past the post after Richie Smallwood picked him out.

Simpson added: “I can’t remember Tomas (Holy, Carlisle keeper) having to make a save. It was a game where I felt we had more control than we have done of late.”

Bradford manager Mark Hughes, whose side did not manage a shot on target, said: “It was a game of few opportunities but we didn’t ask enough questions of them.

“We huffed and puffed a little bit but we looked like a team who hadn’t had a game for a while, especially in the first half. Our quality of passing and knowing when to
pass was lacking.

“They’ve obviously played last week and looked a little sharper in that period.

“We’ve made a mistake from a set-play, which we’re usually very good at, and they’ve taken advantage.

“We’ve had a few guys under the weather as well but that sounds like excuses. We need to be better than we were.

“I said from the start of the season that we’ll have moments like this and we’re going through one at the moment.

“Four games ago, we were one win from automatics. That’s how quickly football can change and we know it can change again.”

