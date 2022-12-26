Steven Schumacher says match-winner Morgan Whittaker ‘has left foot to die for’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Schumacher described Plymouth match-winner Morgan Whittaker’s left foot as “to die for” after his superb strike sealed a 1-0 win at Cheltenham.

Whittaker struck in the 78th minute to ensure Argyle remained top of League One, taking them to 50 points after 23 games.

“Morgan’s got that in his locker,” Schumacher said. “He has a left foot to die for and can produce that type of goal.

“We produced one moment of quality that won us the game.

“It was a really tough game and we spoke earlier in the week about how hard they work. They’re an honest group, Cheltenham and we had to match them.

“We kept going, didn’t lose our way and got over the line. I’m so proud of the whole team.

“This has been a great win and if we can back it up with another on Thursday (Wycombe at home), that’d be perfect.

“But we’re only half way and so we’ve got to keep it going.”

The Pilgrims had won on their previous five league visits to Cheltenham and Whittaker made it six in a row with a shot into the bottom right corner.

The first half was well contested, but neither goalkeeper had a save to make.

Alfie May twice tried his luck for the hosts while Macaulay Gillesphey headed wide from a good position for the visitors and team-mate Niall Ennis was denied before the break.

Whittaker’s shot was comfortably saved by Luke Southwood while Ryan Broom’s downward header at other end was easy for Michael Cooper as both sides sought the opener.

Southwood also made an excellent save to deny Ennis in the 57th minute and Cooper dived to his left to keep out James Olayinka’s effort, before Whittaker sealed the points.

Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott felt his side deserved something from the game.

“I thought we played well,” he said. “I feel a little bit for the players because I don’t think they deserved to lose the game.

“They were really good and deserved the reception they got at the end, walking off.

“I’ve just said to them that we don’t have any time to feel sorry for ourselves because we have to pick ourselves up really quickly and make sure we are eating right, living right and make sure we are ready to go and deliver the same performance again on Thursday (Shrewsbury away).”