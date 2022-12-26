Mark Fotheringham says ‘siege mentality’ spurred Huddersfield to win at Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Fotheringham says ‘siege mentality’ spurred Huddersfield to win at Preston

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 6:53 pm
Mark Fotheringham’s side battled from a goal down to win at Preston (Richard Sellers/PA)
Mark Fotheringham’s side battled from a goal down to win at Preston (Richard Sellers/PA)

Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham believes his side’s “siege mentality” helped them secure a 2-1 comeback victory at Preston.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden scored a late winner for the Sky Bet Championship’s bottom side after Jordan Rhodes had cancelled out Greg Cunningham’s opener for the Lilywhites.

Fotheringham also reflected on the difficulties surrounding his first head coach role, with the Terriers put up for sale one month into his tenure.

“It’s been a tough season, we know the club is in transition, there’s no funds available there in January, the chairman wants to sell the club,” the 39-year-old said.

“We’ve got a real siege mentality and we’ve become really close as a group due to that.

“It’s very hard as a young manager in my first job to not have that chance to grow and help the squad in January, but I always believed in this group from day one.

“I knew that when I got injured players back, we would look more rounded as a group and I’m really pleased for them (after Monday’s result).

“But I keep telling them after these types of results that you don’t get too high when you’re winning and you don’t get too low when you lose because there is still a
good half of the season to go.”

Cunningham was belatedly awarded Preston’s goal after Ched Evans had wheeled away in celebration with both players going to head Ben Whiteman’s corner in the 35th minute.

Ben Woodburn spurned chances throughout the game, his most costly miss coming with 20 minutes remaining as he fired narrowly wide when through on goal.

Rhodes was a threatening presence for Huddersfield and got the goal his work-rate deserved in the 76th minute as he slid home a cross from substitute Brahima Diarra.

Rhodes hit the post minutes later before Kesler-Hayden sealed the win with a comfortable tap-in after goalkeeper Freddie Woodman allowed Jack Rudoni’s cross to bounce across the six-yard box.

The result moved Huddersfield within four points of safety as they collected only their second away win of the season.

For Preston boss Ryan Lowe, it is back to the drawing board after his side missed the chance to move into the play-off places with their ninth defeat of the campaign.

He said: “We’ve got to get back to basics a little bit now and we’ve got to start passing the ball the right way.

“Not lumping it forward just because Ched (Evans) is in the team. If we’re going to get it up to Ched, we have got to get a bit of quality and stop lumping things in the air.

“That’ll be our main focus the next few days.”

While Preston have struggled at home of late, they have thrived on the road, but next up is a tricky-looking trip to West Brom on Thursday.

“We want to make sure we send the fans home happy and give them something to shout about but we’re not doing at the moment,” Lowe added.

“It’s a good job the away form has been all right. We’re picking up points away from home and we’ve got two away from home on the bounce now.

“But the quicker we get the home form, the better. Then we’ll be better all around.”

