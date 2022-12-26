Matt Gray pleased with Sutton’s second-half display in victory at Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton boss Matt Gray felt his men responded perfectly to his demand to step it up in the second half as they secured only their second away Sky Bet League Two win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Crawley.

Joe Kizzi’s first goal of the campaign and a penalty by former Crawley player Rob Milsom did the damage for Gray’s side, albeit with substitute Aramide Oteh’s grabbing a last-gasp consolation for the hosts, as United clinched their first success on the road since mid-October.

“I wanted us to step it up in the second half and we did,” Gray said.

“We thoroughly deserved to take the lead and get the three points and the only disappointment was to concede right at the death to deny us of a clean sheet.

“It was important for us to start this busy run of fixtures with a win.

“We have got to take advantage of two home games now before we look to do something in the January window.”

New Crawley boss Matty Etherington acknowledged some of his players looked “fearful” as he oversaw his second defeat in three games since taking over from stand-in Lewis Young.

Former Tottenham, West Ham and Stoke winger Etherington, who is planning a January transfer raid to help turn around his 20th-placed side’s fortunes, said: “The two goals we conceded were avoidable.

“A lot has gone on at this club in the last five or six months and they look fearful. We need to free them up.

“They look nervous and are playing backwards and not forwards.”

The Reds have been hindered by a succession of injury problems, with Etherington admitting: “They have hurt us as well but now we have to roll our sleeves up – we are in a relegation battle.

“I will certainly be looking to strengthen in key areas in January. Every supporter will know.

Etherington was not surprised by what his team faced against Sutton.

“They are very well drilled,” he said. “We knew what to expect. On the key occasions, we didn’t deal with it.”