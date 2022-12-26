It nearly happened – Neil Critchley feels QPR were close to victory at Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

It nearly happened – Neil Critchley feels QPR were close to victory at Cardiff

By Press Association
December 26, 2022, 8:27 pm
Neil Critchley thought QPR ‘nearly’ put on a performance at Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)
Neil Critchley thought QPR ‘nearly’ put on a performance at Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)

Neil Critchley described QPR’s goalless draw at Cardiff as a “nearly performance” as he made it four points out of six at the start of his reign as manager.

“I’m not delighted, just satisfied with a point. I didn’t think we were at our best and you can look at the game in two ways: it’s either a point gained, or two points missed,” he said.

“In the first half I thought we had good control of the game without threatening the goal too many times. It was us deciding what was happening on the pitch.

“We asked the players to do certain things in the second half to give us a better chance of winning the game, but we didn’t do that. You have to give credit to Cardiff for improving their game in the second half, but some of that was down to our poor play.

“That meant we were inviting a little bit of trouble. We defended well as a team and it’s another clean sheet. We gave away very few chances, but we didn’t create too many ourselves.”

There was only one shot on target in the whole match and neither side looked like breaking the deadlock. But the result leaves Critchley’s team in seventh, level on points with Millwall in the play-off places.

“In one of my first interviews when I got here, I said we have to improve at both ends of the pitch if we want to be at the top end of the table and we improved at one end rather than the other, and that takes time,” added Critchley.

“With 25 minutes to go we felt a new front three might change the game with a bit of pace, movement and ability. We wanted to give them a different problem to face, although it didn’t quite work out like that.

“It nearly happened, but that was probably the story of our night – it was a nearly performance. I’ve got an honest group of players and they know there is room for improvement.

“My job is to ensure I am on their case every day and not accepting mediocrity. I want to drive them forward because with the ability we have in the dressing room we have to be competing at the top end of this division.”

Cardiff are still waiting for their first win on Boxing Day since 2012 and find themselves in 20th place, just two points above the drop zone.

Even so, manager Mark Hudson is not worrying about the position his side find themselves in.

“I look up not down and there isn’t much between the teams at the top and where we are,” said Hudson.

“They are a good side, and they came into the game on a high after their 1-0 win at Preston. We went toe to toe with them and we’re disappointed not to have come away with three points.

“Kion Etete had two good chances and Callum O’Dowda had another right at the end. We just need a bit more belief in front of goal.

“We created the better chances, worked hard, displayed endeavour and togetherness and showed a willingness to fight. We need to carry that on because we’ve got two tough games coming up.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented