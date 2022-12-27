Jesse Marsch admits Leeds will need a bit of luck to stop Erling Haaland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jesse Marsch admits Leeds will need a bit of luck to stop Erling Haaland

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 9:03 am
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch must find a way to keep Erling Haaland quiet at Elland Road on Wednesday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch must find a way to keep Erling Haaland quiet at Elland Road on Wednesday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jesse Marsch admitted Leeds will need luck on their side to stop Erling Haaland from scoring on Wednesday when Manchester City visit Elland Road.

Marsch spent a year as Haaland’s head coach at RB Salzburg after the Norwegian’s move from Molde in early 2019 and says having the inside track could also be beneficial.

The Leeds boss said: “Yeah, it will help us I think a little bit. It will motivate him on the day a little bit, but it will motivate me as well.

“The time I had with Erling was just outstanding and we had an incredible relationship.

“In general, I have some ideas of things we will try to do, but it will come down to luck on the day in certain moments and finding ways to contain him and hoping that we can still find ways to punish him as well.”

Haaland, born in Leeds in 2000 during father Alfe-Inge’s three-year spell as a defender at Elland Road, will come face-to-face with his boyhood club for the first time.

The goalscoring phenomenon, gunning for his 19th Premier League goal in 15 appearances for City, has made no secret of his allegiance to the West Yorkshire club during his meteoric rise.

Marsch said: “Erling texted me as soon as the schedule came out and said that he was most excited for Boxing Day and I gave him permission to have a small hamstring injury for that match!

“But he was born here. His father has history at the club and he has, I think, the club in his heart because of that.

“Something that we talked about before when I got the (Leeds) job, was him and his father were both incredibly supportive and excited for me.

“We will expect him to be fully ready and passionate about this match, which causes issues for us.”

Haaland scored 17 goals in 16 league appearances under Marsch for Salzburg before his £18million move in 2020 to Borussia Dortmund, where he racked up 62 Bundesliga goals in two-and-a-half seasons.

Marsch added: “Obviously I know how good he is and I know how good he can be when he is at his best.

“It will certainly be important for us to manage him on the day. I have been asked many times, how do you do that?

“And the answer is I think you have to have a keen awareness of where he is at all times and where he likes to be.

“Certainly his ability to run hard into the box, his ability to run hard in transition, his ability to do whatever it takes around the goal to get on the end of plays.

“So he is often not the one that is starting the plays, but he is always thinking about where he can be so he can be finishing it and his instincts in that manner are incredibly unique.”

