Livingston appeal against Jason Holt’s ‘ridiculous’ red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Livingston appeal against Jason Holt’s ‘ridiculous’ red card

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 10:37 am
Jason Holt was sent off on Saturday (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jason Holt was sent off on Saturday (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jason Holt is set to face St Mirren on Wednesday after Livingston appealed against his “ridiculous” red card from Saturday’s defeat by Hibernian.

The 29-year-old midfielder was sent off for a 14th-minute challenge on Kevin Nisbet while the Easter Road clash was deadlocked at 0-0, and the hosts duly capitalised on having an extra man to run out 4-0 winners.

Referee Craig Napier’s decision to send Holt off has been widely questioned, and Lions manager David Martindale was stunned that VAR did not intervene.

“I think it was a ridiculous decision,” said Martindale, reflecting on the situation on Tuesday. “The referee’s got it wrong, fair enough, but then at that point VAR’s got to kick in.

“That’s what VAR’s for, to get game-changing decisions right, so I’m really disappointed and frustrated that the referee never had the opportunity to go and look at the monitor.

“We all make mistakes, I’m not blaming Craig. But I’m very disappointed he’s not gone over, or not been asked, to look at the monitor. I think there’s a problem if he’s not been told to look at the monitor.

“If people sitting in the offices at VAR, with six different camera angles, are saying that’s a red card, I think we’ve got a huge problem.

“In real time, I genuinely thought it was a yellow card but watching it back from two camera angles, it’s not even a foul. It was highly disappointing and frustrating. VAR got misused on Saturday.”

Martindale said he felt “duty-bound” to lodge an appeal against the decision with the Scottish Football Association, which will free up Holt to face St Mirren on Wednesday before his case is heard.

“You’ve got to remember, there’s not a lot of money at Livingston so players have got a lot of appearance money and win bonuses in their contracts,” said Martindale. “Jason could potentially miss two games and potentially a lot of money.

“That’s unfair on the player. And due to sporting integrity, it’s unfair on Livingston. I’ve got a duty of care to Livingston and to Jason Holt.

“If I thought there was anything (bad) in that challenge, I probably wouldn’t appeal it, but after looking at it, I have to appeal it for Jason and the football club. Hopefully it comes out with the correct decision.”

Joel Nouble is battling to prove his fitness in time for Wednesday’s match at home to a sixth-placed St Mirren side who are just a point above the Lions. The key attacker has missed the last two games with a knee issue.

“Joel’s progressing very slowly,” said Martindale. “There’s a possibility he will be available for tomorrow but I’ve probably got a decision to make in terms of whether to rush him back or wait until the next game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented