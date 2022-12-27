Jurgen Klopp: Darwin Nunez is unstoppable and everything will be fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp: Darwin Nunez is unstoppable and everything will be fine

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 2:01 pm
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez (right) missed several chances at Aston Villa on Monday. (David Davies/PA)
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez (right) missed several chances at Aston Villa on Monday. (David Davies/PA)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp saluted Darwin Nunez and insisted he is unstoppable despite his wastefulness at Aston Villa.

The striker missed several chances in Boxing Day’s 3-1 win at Villa but was a constant danger.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic scored, with Ollie Watkins replying for Villa, to move Liverpool five points adrift of the Premier League’s top four.

Nunez, who has nine goals in 20 appearances since an £85million summer move from Benfica, wasted two fine openings in the first half before dragging wide when clean through after the break.

But Klopp feels he will become more clinical as he adapts to life at Anfield.

“He’s unstoppable in the moment when we keep the ball and pass it in the right moment, there’s no defender who can really catch up speed-wise,” said Klopp.

“I know all the stories around and it’s all fine but we are completely calm, everything will be fine. He played an exceptional game and we won 3-1 and that’s all that counts.

“I haven’t been in the business since yesterday and I’ve had some strikers around. I know scoring at the beginning is really not important. There are so many other things that are much more important. You just have to stay calm.”

Defeat left Villa 12th in the table ahead of their trip to Tottenham on New Year’s Day.

Ashley Young told AVFC TV: “We’ve got to take the positives out of the game and see the chances we created were big chances against a very good Liverpool team.

“On a different day, we come in at half-time with a different result. We came in at half-time 2-0 down, the next goal was going to be massive, the next goal was going to be vital.

“We said at half-time if we go out there and get that goal then things can change.

“I felt it was all in our favour but when you’re playing against a team like Liverpool, you’re going to leave spaces in behind trying to chase that second goal.

“They went and got the third goal and it was game over after that.”

