Leyton Orient retain seven-point lead at top of League Two after Stevenage draw

League Two leaders Leyton Orient retained their seven-point advantage over nearest rivals Stevenage following a goalless encounter between the top two clubs at Brisbane Road.

As a result, Stevenage hold onto a two-point lead over third-placed Northampton following a match where both defences proved tightly-knit units with few opportunities for their opponents.

A closely-matched opening period saw the visitors on the front foot early on with Luke Norris and Jordan Roberts bringing early saves from O’s goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Orient eventually grew into the game and it was their leading striker and constant threat Paul Smyth who produced the highlight of the first-half.

He raced down the left flank, jinking past three defenders, before delivering a shot from 18 yards that narrowly missed the target.

Roberts brought a save from home keeper Vigouroux early in the second period, whilst Darren Pratley met a corner but only directed his close-range header straight at Taye Ashby-Hammond in the visitors goal.

But clear-cut chances at both ends proved to be a premium with Orient completing their sixth-successive home clean sheet in the league.