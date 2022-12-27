Celtic’s Carl Starfelt feels set up for strong second half of season after break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic’s Carl Starfelt feels set up for strong second half of season after break

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 3:15 pm
Carl Starfelt is looking to build on his return to fitness (Steve Welsh/PA)
Carl Starfelt is looking to build on his return to fitness (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt feels set up for a strong second half of the season after benefiting from the World Cup break.

The Sweden international missed much of pre-season with a hamstring injury and then suffered a knee problem against Rangers after only two starts.

But the 27-year-old got back to fitness just before the mid-season interval and he has looked strong in the three games since the restart.

With away games against Hibernian and Rangers to come, the centre-back’s return to fitness has allowed Ange Postecoglou to restore the partnership with Cameron Carter-Vickers that helped Celtic to the title last season.

Starfelt said: “For me personally the break was very good. I was out for a very long time and it gave me the chance to get some fitness back and also some weeks of training.

“Now it’s just about continuing to get those games in. I feel physically I am in pretty good shape but I need to just keep playing games to get to 100 per cent.

“There is always room for improvement, I can always feel better and do even more, so I will keep building on that.”

Celtic have won all three games since the return and delivered their most effective attacking performance in Saturday’s 4-1 win against St Johnstone.

“It was important to come back and get results,” Starfelt said. “Three games, three wins, that’s what we are looking for.

“We have been playing well in most periods. Some areas we have one or two things to improve on, I think we addressed that and played really well on Saturday. So we are in a good place.

“But we cannot relax, we need to keep going every game. We need to keep working hard and be humble.”

That next obstacle is a trip to Easter Road to face Hibs.

“It’s a big challenge, a good team, always a hard team to face away,” Starfelt said. “We need to go there with a very good mindset and work really hard and play our football. If we do that we will give ourselves a really good chance of winning the game.”

With Josip Juranovic unlikely to be fit following his World Cup return and Anthony Ralston struggling with a back knock, Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate could be given another run-out at right-back after netting twice in the unfamiliar position against Saints.

“It’s not often you see a full-back score two goals,” Starfelt said. “He was brilliant.

“He is one of those players, a really good football player overall, so he can play in different positions and solve different stuff on the pitch. It was fun to see.

“Obviously when someone is playing a new position for the first time, especially in the back line, we try to speak to them before the game and guide them a little bit but he was doing really well so I am happy for him.”

