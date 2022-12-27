Tom Ince scores his 100th club goal as Reading beat Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Ince scores his 100th club goal as Reading beat Swansea

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 7:33 pm
Tom Ince scored for Reading (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Tom Ince scored for Reading (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Swansea’s winless run in the Championship now stands at eight matches after they lost 2-1 in a scrappy affair at Reading.

City went behind in the 27th minute when Andy Carroll smartly volleyed home, and could have fallen further adrift five minutes later.

Carroll was pulled over by Jay Fulton in the area but Yakou Meite thundered the resultant penalty high over the crossbar.

Tom Ince extended Reading’s lead in the 53rd minute with a low drive for his 100th club goal but Swansea reduced the gap in the 71st minute when substitute Liam Cullen tapped home from close range.

Like Swansea, Reading went into the game just three points off the play-off places in a congested table – and seven points from the relegation zone.

A lively opening saw both sides press forward energetically but neither managed to fashion any clear-cut openings.

Ince led a quick break for Reading and was able to create the game’s first chance with a pinpoint cross into the Swansea area.

It found Carroll in support but the striker could head only weakly at City goalkeeper Steven Benda.

Swansea responded well, with Oli Cooper forcing a fine double save from home keeper Joe Lumley, but Reading went in front three minutes before the half-hour mark.

Benda failed with an attempted punch from Ince’s free-kick on the right and Carroll pounced for his third goal of the season.

Five minutes later, Reading could have stretched their lead after Fulton had clumsily grappled Carroll to the ground.

Referee James Linington instantly awarded a penalty but Meite opted for power instead of precision and blazed it high over the bar.

Swansea opened promisingly at the start of the second half, with Joel Piroe nodding wide from a half-chance.

Just before the break, Piroe had missed a golden opportunity for the equaliser after glaringly missing a searching Fulton cross.

Eight minutes after the interval, Reading doubled their advantage after Swansea had made a complete hash of a short goal-kick routine.

Mamadou Loum broke it up and allowed Ince to curl in his sixth goal of the season from the edge of the area.

But City got back into it 19 minutes from the end, when Lumley could only tip a far-post Piroe header on to a post.

The ball rebounded kindly for Cullen and he had the easiest task to tap it over the goal line.

Yet despite a late rally, Swansea were unable to find the leveller.

