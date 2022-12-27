Kieran Trippier feels decision to join Newcastle vindicated by Toon turnaround

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kieran Trippier feels decision to join Newcastle vindicated by Toon turnaround

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 10:33 pm
Kieran Trippier feels his decision to join Newcastle has been vindicated (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kieran Trippier feels his decision to join Newcastle has been vindicated (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kieran Trippier believes his decision to join Newcastle has been vindicated as they look to maintain their challenge at the top of the Premier League.

Eyebrows were raised last January when the England defender swapped Atletico Madrid for a club in the thick of a relegation battle, but already it is looking to be a sound call.

The Magpies eased away from danger after Trippier arrived last term and have enjoyed a brilliant start to this season, which continued after the World Cup break with Boxing Day’s 3-0 win at Leicester moving them up to second.

Leicester City v Newcastle United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Kieran Trippier embraces head coach Eddie Howe following Newcastle’s win at the King Power Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I think I said it on the first day I signed, I want to help the club,” Tripper said. “I came when they were 19th in the league and got questioned about that, but I believed and have believed throughout my whole career.

“I believed that I could help them stay up – not just me, of course. But it is about building. We are high up at the moment but the Premier League is relentless so you’ve got to keep your feet on the ground.”

Having lost just once in their opening 16 games, Eddie Howe’s side look a good bet for at least a Champions League place this term and the fans are beginning to dream.

“The fans are there to dream,” Trippier added.

“That is what they pay all their hard-earned money to watch us and follow us for. They can dream, of course.

“As players, we need to be realistic and keep our feet on the ground. We’re in a good position in the Premier League and the cup. You can’t take anything for granted, you’ve always got to respect your opposition, but we believe.

“We are together as a team and a club and just take it a game at a time.”

Trippier was back in action a fortnight after England’s World Cup campaign came to an end at the quarter-final stage and he said there was never any doubt about his involvement.

FIFA World Cup 2022 – England World Cup Exit – Sunday December 11th
Trippier, right, is “delighted” Gareth Southgate is staying on as England manager (Martin Rickett/PA)

“As players and being professional, it is about coming back and doing everything that you can for your club,” the 32-year-old full-back said.

“Obviously we wanted to go far in the World Cup but that didn’t happen so I feel like it was important that me and the other boys came back straight away and got back into it because we’ve got massive games coming up.

“This was so important and I wanted to be involved.”

On England boss Gareth Southgate opting to remain in his position for the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, Trippier added: “Obviously delighted. Gareth is a fantastic manager and I’ve said that since I’ve been involved with England.

“It is brilliant for all the lads, I think I can speak on behalf of all the lads. Gareth is a top manager. Now it is about focusing on the games in March, the qualification and moving on.”

Leicester City v Newcastle United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Brendan Rodgers is hoping to improve the depth in his Leicester squad next month (Mike Egerton/PA)

Monday’s result was a setback for Leicester, who had shown a real progression in the lead-up to the World Cup break.

The Foxes’ start of the season was hamstrung by a lack of activity in the transfer window, but boss Brendan Rodgers is hopeful they can add to their squad next month.

“It was a really challenging period for us which spilled over into our beginning of the season,” the Northern Irishman said.

“We’ve had a number of meetings with the ownership and the board, in terms of availability of funds.

“We may not have the funds that others will have, but we will certainly be able to improve the depth in our squad.”

