The sky is the limit – Vincent Kompany hails World Cup hero Anass Zaroury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The sky is the limit – Vincent Kompany hails World Cup hero Anass Zaroury

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 11:17 pm
Burnley’s Anass Zaroury celebrates scoring (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Burnley’s Anass Zaroury celebrates scoring (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Vincent Kompany hailed Anass Zaroury’s attitude as the winger returned from an ecstatic reception in Morocco to fire Burnley clear at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

The winger played in the World Cup third-place play-off against Croatia on December 17 but just 10 days later he was back in the Clarets team and scored the fastest goal in the division this season to spark a 3-0 win over Birmingham.

Another World Cup star, Wales’ Connor Roberts, teed him up and then scored the second himself before half-time, with Nathan Tella adding a late third to put Burnley 11 points clear of third-placed Blackburn.

Kompany was delighted with Zaroury’s reaction, saying: “I don’t think the normal mortal human being will understand the challenge there is to go on a bus tour in front of millions of people in your country and then turn up the next day and still do your job as if you have not done anything yet in your life.

“As long as he keeps doing that, the sky is the limit. It’s a terrific way to come back.”

Zaroury only returned to training four days before the game but Kompany did not hesitate to start him in dreadful weather conditions.

He said: “When he came back we didn’t really know what to expect, so we were in between – is he ready to start or do we have to wait and bring him on?

“But he showed in training he was ready so he kind of made the decision through his performance in training. It helps to score within a minute to settle everyone’s questions!

“After that he did get tired towards the end.”

Kompany also hailed Roberts, who was exceptional at both ends of the field, saying: “You look at defenders and ask if they have given us what they needed to do defensively, and he did that terrifically.

“And on the ball we expect from all of our players to contribute to creating chances and sometimes even scoring. The way he scored that goal… it’s not even the first time this season.

Birmingham manager John Eustace felt Zaroury’s early strike should have been ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

He said: “I’m disappointed in the result, and really disappointed in the manner of the first goal. I thought it was a foul on Kristian (Bielik) so to go 1-0 down that quickly, the game plan goes out of the window a little bit.

“These are a top, top team with fantastic players and it knocked the stuffing out of us for a little bit. We huffed and puffed for the rest of the first half, limited them to good chances. They had a lot of possession, of course.

“Then to go 2-0 down just before half-time, we need to be better with our game management there, so really disappointed to go in two down.

“Second half we came out, changed a few things and thought we did OK. We won the ball in good areas but it highlights the fact that in that final third we need to be a lot better with the ball.

“They are top of the league, the best team in the league definitely. They’ve got Premier League footballers and quality all over the pitch.

“You have to realise they are a really good team. We have had our ups and downs and we will have our difficult moments. It’s not really bad to come here and lose 3-0. We brush ourselves down and have no excuses.”

Eustace also revealed that he substituted Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri as he had been lucky to stay on the field.

He said: “That’s why I brought him off. It’s important that we keep 11 players on the pitch and it’s part of his development – he needs to learn to calm down a little bit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented