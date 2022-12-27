Reigning PDC world champion Peter Wright knocked out by Kim Huybrechts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Reigning PDC world champion Peter Wright knocked out by Kim Huybrechts

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 11:55 pm
Peter Wright saw his hopes of retaining his PDC World Championship title end with defeat to Kim Huybrechts (Steven Paston/PA)
Peter Wright saw his hopes of retaining his PDC World Championship title end with defeat to Kim Huybrechts (Steven Paston/PA)

Peter Wright’s reign as PDC world champion came to a sorry end as Kim Huybrechts claimed the biggest win of his career at Alexandra Palace.

Wright wore a colourful Christmas shirt on the oche, but that was the only thing that sparkled from the Scot as Huybrechts cruised to a 4-1 victory and a last-16 date with fellow Belgian Dimitri van den Bergh.

“I beat the name Peter Wright, but the person Peter Wright wasn’t there,” Huybrechts told Sky Sports after the world number two had averaged just 91.28 throughout and was even below 80 in the third set.

Cazoo World Darts Championship 2022/23 – Day Ten – Alexandra Palace
Kim Huybrechts, left, delivered a shock victory over reigning champion Peter Wright at the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace (Steven Paston/PA)

“That wasn’t Peter Wright. I have to be honest about that.

“Normally he’s about 20 times better than this. I just played my game, took my chances and got the win.

“I did what I had to do, but I’m not going to be arrogant or cocky. But I’m a happy man to go through to the next round.”

Wright took the first set 3-0 and Huybrechts, who came to London battling to stay in the world’s top 32, appeared to be up against it.

But he seized the initiative by winning seven of the next eight legs and a cool 67 checkout gave him a 3-1 advantage.

Wright tried to fight back in the fifth set, but he missed double 18 to extend the match and Huybrechts stepped in to seal matters before a shocked crowd.

Gerwyn Price vowed to win his second world crown after claiming a maiden TV victory over Raymond van Barneveld.

Five-time world king Van Barneveld’s rise up the rankings after twice retiring from the sport had provided the feel-good story at this year’s tournament.

But the 55-year-old was whitewashed 4-0 as world number one Price showed there is no room for sentiment on darts’ biggest stage.

“I can say I beat Raymond on TV, right? Come on,” Price said after avenging two defeats by Van Barneveld at last month’s Grand Slam of Darts and ending a run of six successive losses to the Dutchman.

“In the Grand Slam I let Raymond off numerous times, but this time I was clinical.

“I’m happy with that one. I’m the world number one and I’m here to win. I’m not here to make up the numbers.”

Price, the 2021 world champion, took first set 3-1 with a 100 per cent return on his doubles and won the second set by the same scoreline.

Van Barneveld’s comeback hopes flickered with a superb 125 checkout (25-50-50) but he missed a double eight shot for the third set and Price pounced.

The Welshman eventually sewed up victory with a 128 finish (54-54-20) and will meet Ryan Searle or Jose de Sousa in the last 16.

Germany’s Gabriel Clemens won six of the final seven legs to beat Jim Williams 4-3 in a see-saw thriller.

Welshman Williams had a match dart to win 4-2. But he could not take out double six for a 126 checkout, and Clemens averaged 112 in the deciding set to book a date with either Danny Noppert or Alan Soutar.

Cazoo World Darts Championship 2022/23 – Day Ten – Alexandra Palace
Josh Rock celebrates beating Nathan Aspinall in the third round of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace (Steven Paston/PA)

Josh Rock knocked out 10th seed Nathan Aspinall 4-3 in an epic encounter.

The 21-year-old Rock has hinted that he could come of age at this tournament and he punished Aspinall for a raft of missed doubles.

After leading 3-2, Rock held his nerve to take out 70 for victory in the final leg.

Van den Bergh and Jonny Clayton had earlier eased through with respective 4-1 victories over Brendan Dolan and Krzysztof Ratajski.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented