Former Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer appointed new Brighton head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Former Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer appointed new Brighton head coach

By Press Association
December 28, 2022, 1:17 pm
Brighton have announced the appointment of new manager Jens Scheuer (Nick Potts/PA)
Brighton have announced the appointment of new manager Jens Scheuer (Nick Potts/PA)

Brighton have appointed former Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer as their new head coach on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The Seagulls have been without a manager since October after Hope Powell stepped down following a difficult start to the Women’s Super League season.

Amy Merricks has since served as interim boss, but the team are currently one place above the relegation zone with just seven points from eight games.

Their last game, at the start of December, saw them suffer a fifth loss of the campaign as they were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City.

Scheuer, who joins the club subject to receiving a work permit, has plenty of experience in women’s football, having previously coached at Bayern and Freiburg, winning the Frauen-Bundesliga in 2021 with Bayern.

The 44-year-old told the Brighton website: “It’s a great feeling, I’m very excited to work for the team and the club. The facilities are the best I have ever seen.

“I had good talks with [technical director] David Weir. The first time we spoke it was clear for me that I wanted to come here and build a team which can grow and move up the table. I’m very excited for the future and can’t wait to get started.”

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion – Barclay Women’s Super League – Manchester City Academy Stadium
Brighton’s last game saw them lose 3-1 to Manchester City (Peter Powell/PA)

Women’s chair Michelle Walder added: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Jens as our new head coach of the women’s team.

“He has great experience at the very top level of women’s football in Europe, winning the Bundesliga in 2021 at Bayern Munich. He consistently finished in the top two during his three seasons there and guided them to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2021.

“Jens was our number one target from the start and the process was similar to the one we recently undertook when appointing Roberto de Zerbi as men’s head coach.

“The excellent results during Amy Merricks’s time as interim coach and having the winter break took some of the time pressure off us, and allowed us to go through a thorough process which reaffirmed Jens as our first choice.”

Scheuer’s first game in charge will be on January 15 away to bottom side Leicester, who are yet to pick up a point this season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police renew appeal to trace 24-year-old Jonathon Lyle missing from Elgin
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Brighton have announced the appointment of new manager Jens Scheuer (Nick Potts/PA)
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented