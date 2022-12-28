FA applies to install gated perimeter fencing at Wembley after Euro final chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FA applies to install gated perimeter fencing at Wembley after Euro final chaos

By Press Association
December 28, 2022, 4:25 pm
The FA has applied to erect new gated security fencing at Wembley in response to the disorder at the Euro 2020 final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The FA has applied to erect new gated security fencing at Wembley in response to the disorder at the Euro 2020 final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

New gated perimeter fencing could be erected at Wembley as part of the Football Association’s response to the chaotic scenes at the Euro 2020 final.

A review conducted by Baroness Casey last year found there were more than 20 ‘near-misses’ which could have resulted in serious injury or death connected to the chaos surrounding the match between England and Italy on July 11, 2021.

An application was submitted to Brent Council last week by Wembley National Stadium Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the FA.

A man holding a young child is supported by a steward after he is swept in through an emergency fire door which has been forced open ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley
A man holding a young child is supported by a steward after he is swept in through an emergency fire door which has been forced open ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley (Handout from the Baroness Casey Review/PA)

The application was stated to include “installation of fencing and roller shutters (B1 and B2 Steps), external alterations to existing Club Wembley, staff, media and VIP entrances and staff fire exit, with perimeter fencing introduced adjacent staff and media entrances (all at Level B2)”.

An FA spokesperson said: “We have submitted a planning application to Brent Council for new secure entrance portals around the entry points on our B2 level.

“These are part of the works we are carrying out, based on the Casey Review recommendations.”

Baroness Casey’s review made eight recommendations in all, one of which was for the FA and Wembley National Stadium Limited to strengthen safety plans, including “physical fences and means of separating and filtering unticketed fans from those with legitimate access”.

The review found around 2,000 ticketless individuals gained entry to Wembley on the day, with 400 ejected. The individuals were found to have gained entry by tailgating or involvement in one of 17 mass breaches of disabled access gates and emergency fire doors.

Those ticketless individuals created the extremely high likelihood of fatalities, according to Eric Stuart, a security expert who contributed to the review.

The UK and Ireland are bidding to host the men’s Euros in 2028, with a decision set to be taken by UEFA next autumn.

