James injury blow, Rashford and Lingard catch up – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 28.

Football

Reece James suffered another injury blow.

2022 has been the toughest year to date. Just wanna thank you all for the support, none of you go unnoticed. It’s naturally effected me mentally, I’m currently just tryna deal with the cards I’ve been dealt. I hope your end of year is filled with peace, joy & happiness. 💙 pic.twitter.com/mu9pF5e09p — Reece James (@ReeceJames) December 28, 2022

Keep strong bro 🤎 — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) December 28, 2022

Marcus Rashford caught up with a familiar face.

More than just a friend, Good to see you bro ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/bFq6y3NSe4 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 28, 2022

When I get older, losing my hair, many years from now….

Many happy returns to former #ThreeLions defender Terry Butcher, who turns 64 today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/ubYcF3pGfJ — England (@England) December 28, 2022

Cricket

Sam Curran looked forward to the IPL.

Heading back to where my IPL journey started. Incredibly grateful to the owners and management for picking me up in the auction, I can’t wait to get out to india and play in front of the fans. See you soon @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/LFpBVWRkiA — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) December 28, 2022

Tennis

Andy Murray was astonished by Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s story.

Was incredibly fortunate to be able to spend some time with the inspirational Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe a few weeks ago. Nazanin is guest editor of the @BBCr4today show tomorrow, and you can hear some of our conversation from 0800. @BBCRadio4 #R4Today pic.twitter.com/YfKcNeZreU — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) December 27, 2022

Darts

The Special One could not count.

Never change Jose 🤣 De Sousa miscounts in the opening leg of the match but the moment of madness goes unpunished and he takes the lead!#WCDarts | R3📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/3Bskkz1jwl — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 28, 2022

Swimming

Adam Peaty celebrated his birthday.

28 Years Old 🎉🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/WAU2XzDPgb — Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty) December 28, 2022

Formula One

What a view!

Postcard from New Zealand 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/zqboOji6hJ — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) December 28, 2022