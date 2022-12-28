Curtis Main nets second-half leveller as St Mirren leave Livingston with point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Curtis Main nets second-half leveller as St Mirren leave Livingston with point

By Press Association
December 28, 2022, 9:54 pm
Curtis Main equalised for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Curtis Main equalised for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Curtis Main scored a second-half equaliser to rescue a point as St Mirren recorded 1-1 cinch Premiership draw at Livingston in a game that saw both teams finish with 10 men.

The home team lost Scott Pittman to a straight red card for a challenge on Keanu Baccus in the 24th minute.

Just seconds after Saints captain Mark O’Hara was sent off for a second booking – 10 minutes after the break – Cristian Montano fired Livingston in front in the 56th minute.

But Main ensured a share of the spoils headed back along the M8 after converting from close range seven minutes later.

Joel Nouble was again absent for Livingston with a knee complaint, while Lions defender Jack Fitzwater missed out with a knock.

There were no such injury worries for the visitors, with manager Stephen Robinson naming an unchanged XI following the Christmas Eve victory over Aberdeen.

There was no lack of effort from both teams but this did not lead to any goal-scoring openings of note in what was a dull first half.

The only real talking point was the sending off of Livingston midfielder Pittman.

Pittman was initially booked by Steven McLean for a challenge on Baccus but the official then brandished a red card after being asked to review footage of the incident.

But unlike at Easter Road, where Livingston lost four goals within 35 minutes against Hibernian following the dismissal of Jason Holt, the hosts continued to look comfortable.

Montano even managed to get a low shot away that just missed the target.

The second half was a different story as chances and goals were created at both ends.

The numbers were evened out in the 55th minute when Saints midfielder O’Hara picked up a second booking for a foul on Bruce Anderson.

Within 60 seconds, the Lions went ahead. Montano’s low drive came back off the post but the left-back was on hand to convert from close range.

Anderson came close to making it two after being put through by Sean Kelly but goalkeeper Trevor Carson gathered the striker’s tame shot.

Livingston goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov then produced a stunning save to keep out an effort from substitute Eamonn Brophy.

But there was little the Russian could do as Main levelled for the visitors. The striker got on the end of Brophy’s cross and directed the ball into the net from close range.

Brophy should have at least tested Konovalov with a late chance but he fired wide from a tight angle as the spoils were shared.

