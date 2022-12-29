Erling Haaland beats Kevin Phillips’ goal record with Andy Cole’s next in line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erling Haaland beats Kevin Phillips’ goal record with Andy Cole’s next in line

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 8:31 am Updated: December 29, 2022, 12:27 pm
Erling Haaland, right. has raced to 20 Premier League goals (Tim Goode/PA)
Erling Haaland became the quickest player to 20 Premier League goals with his brace against Leeds on Wednesday night.

The Manchester City striker’s two goals in his 14th appearance saw him smash the previous best of 21 set by former Sunderland hitman Kevin Phillips in 1999-2000, the latest in a string of Premier League records since the Norwegian’s arrival in the north-west.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his record so far and how he compares.

Hot-shot Haaland

Haaland now has three doubles to go with his three hat-tricks, meaning he has scored multiple goals in almost half of his Premier League games to date.

Against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest he became only the sixth man to score back-to-back Premier League trebles, adding another against Manchester United three games later, while he struck twice on his league debut at West Ham, against Brighton in October and at Elland Road.

He has also scored against Newcastle, Aston Villa, Wolves, Southampton and Fulham, with Bournemouth, Liverpool and Brentford the only teams to keep him out so far.

The Reds also shut him out on his City debut in the Community Shield but in the Champions League he scored twice each against Sevilla and FC Copenhagen and a winner against Borussia Dortmund, before being substituted following a scoreless first half in the return fixture with his former club.

City manager Pep Guardiola said after the game that Haaland “is still not at his best” after an injury earlier in the season, a terrifying thought for those Premier League defences still to face him. Everton must hope he is still to hit his peak come New Year’s Eve, with Chelsea then facing City in the league and FA Cup successively.

How he compares

Kevin Phillips celebrates a goal against Coventry in his first Premier League season with Sunderland
Kevin Phillips made an electric start to Premier League life with Sunderland (John Giles/PA)

Phillips started his 30-goal Golden Boot season with five in his first six games – Haaland had twice as many – before reaching 10 in 10 with a hat-trick against Derby and a brace against Bradford.

Further doubles followed against Villa, Watford, Chelsea and Southampton before he too reached 20 in a game against Leeds, his 21st in the competition on January 23, 2000.

Andy Cole, fourth on the all-time Premier League scoring list, took just two games longer than Phillips to score 20 goals and holds the record of 27 games to reach 25, the next landmark in Haaland’s sights.

Haaland has already reached the Golden Boot tallies from 1997-98, 1998-99 (both 18), 2008-09 (19), 2006-07 and 2010-11 (both 20) and has now surpassed his father Alf-Inge Haaland’s Premier League goal tally of 18 – set over nine seasons and 181 appearances with Forest, Leeds and City.

