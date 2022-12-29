Brendan Rodgers: Leicester have great opportunity to bounce back at Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brendan Rodgers: Leicester have great opportunity to bounce back at Liverpool

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 9:03 am
Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester are looking to bounce back from defeat on Boxing Day (Steven Paston/PA)
Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester are looking to bounce back from defeat on Boxing Day (Steven Paston/PA)

Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester’s clash with Liverpool provides a “great opportunity” for his team to bounce back from their Boxing Day defeat to Newcastle.

Prior to the winter break, Leicester had been on a decent run of form with four wins from five games, but they lost 3-0 to the Magpies, with all three goals coming in the opening 32 minutes of the match.

The result sees the Foxes sit just below halfway in the Premier League table and Rodgers is hopeful his side can show their belief ahead of the trip to Anfield.

“I think the first 20 minutes of a game at Anfield are always very important,” he told a pre-match press conference.

“With the crowd and intensity of which a Liverpool team will want to play, that’s important, that resilience and mentality.

“You need that ability if you do go behind to have that belief. I think in any game of football there’s two games – the game itself and before that the game of belief.

“You always believe when you step onto the field, especially against some of the big teams away from home, you need to have that belief and mentality that you can get a result.

“For us, we’ve got a great opportunity going to a great stadium to play football in and look to see if we can replicate that belief and spirit last time we played.

“It’s always a difficult game and nobody knows that more than myself at Anfield – but it’s a great challenge for us.

“(Newcastle) was disappointing, like I say, but challenges are there to be overcome and there’s a great opportunity for us to get out there in a fantastic game.”

Rodgers confirmed in his press conference that James Maddison and Dennis Praet would be absent for the Liverpool game.

Maddison was due to see a specialist in London about his knee, while Praet was still struggling with a side injury that saw him substituted against Newcastle.

The Leicester boss also had his eye on the January transfer window and provided some profiles of players he was hoping to bring in.

“I’ve always – in most of my teams – had two wingers that are fast, dynamic and can threaten the back line. I like speed in a winger,” he said.

“Left-back, it’s clear we need somebody to come in. We’ve only obviously got Luke (Thomas) who can come in the other side.

“I also think in positions we need profile, we need a bit more stature in the team and that’s something we’ll look at as well, covering the positions.

“Centre-half, you certainly need stature and profile to play in that position, so I think the stature of the team we can increase, but certainly the power and speed along the frontline is very important for any team of mine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless runs extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester are looking to bounce back from defeat on Boxing Day (Steven Paston/PA)
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented