Kane on course with birthday boy as Gakpo arrives – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 29.

Football

Harry Kane had a keen golfer on his hands.

Happy birthday to my boy Louis. Not long until he can challenge me on the golf course 💙😂 pic.twitter.com/Mc8kRLg8M2 — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 29, 2022

Liverpool welcomed new arrival Cody Gakpo.

Cody Gakpo, welcome to @LFC. This number has brought me lots of magic, and I hope it will bring you the same kinda magic too. Congratulations and good luck. #LFC #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/GwzF42Izbm — Dirk Kuyt (@Kuyt) December 29, 2022

Man City were still celebrating victory over Leeds.

A special game for me last night, was great to be back to Leeds 🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/rIRKqTnIJZ — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 29, 2022

Picked up where we left off.💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/8nypPnmqBf — Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) December 28, 2022

A good team performance tonight and another 3 points on the board. Great away support from our fans 👏🏾@ManCity pic.twitter.com/29N0numOm2 — Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) December 28, 2022

Precious 3 away pts after a month without @premierleague action – CmonCity 🖤❤️🎱 pic.twitter.com/HROIgjY1pv — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) December 28, 2022

Late Christmas present for you City fans 💙 Great night at Elland Road 🤓 pic.twitter.com/OvkBeKvjNm — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) December 28, 2022

Ederson became the quickest player to reach 150 #PL wins last night 🌟 He's achieved that in 197 games! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/54738ynTbW — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 29, 2022

Dejan Kulusevski won Sweden’s Golden Ball.

Dejan Kulusevski has been awarded the 2022 Guldbollen, the prize for Sweden’s best male player 🇸🇪 Grattis, Deki 👏 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 29, 2022

The ever likeable Sadio Mane.

Throwback to Sadio trying his hand at speaking some Bavarian ⏪🇩🇪 You've simply gotta love him 😁#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/GttxulneAz — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) December 29, 2022

West Ham turned the clock back.

Ferdinand & Upson head us to victory at Upton Park ⚒️ 🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2007 against Manchester United | @Heineken_UK pic.twitter.com/QF5KmK799H — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 29, 2022

Teams supported the No Home Kit campaign in support of homelessness charity Shelter.

Tomorrow night, we want you to show off your favourite away shirt in support of Shelter’s #NoHomeKit campaign. 👕 Whether it's 2019/20's ketchup & mustard shocker or the late 90's Sun Bank classics – wear it with pride! 🫡#StevenageFC | @Shelter — Stevenage FC 🔴⚪ (@StevenageFC) December 29, 2022

Our players are wearing pink tonight – and we want you to as well!🦩@Shelter | #WeAreFGR💚 pic.twitter.com/zuRwvIFZ4m — Forest Green Rovers (@FGRFC_Official) December 29, 2022

👕 A reminder that we will be wearing our white strip at this evening's game in support of Shelter's #NoHomeKit campaign https://t.co/uBvGF0jgDU — Walsall FC Official (@WFCOfficial) December 29, 2022

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was on his bike in New Zealand.