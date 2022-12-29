From the 1966 World Cup to London 2012 Olympics – Pele’s visits to Great Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From the 1966 World Cup to London 2012 Olympics – Pele’s visits to Great Britain

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 7:24 pm
Pele arrives at 10 Downing Street to meet then Prime Minister David Cameron (Dominic Lipinski/PA).
Pele, who has died at the age of 82, made many high-profile visits to Britain.

The Brazilian great’s humility and beaming smile won him adulation across the globe, first as a player and then a United Nations ambassador.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of his trips to Britain, with Brazil, club side Santos and after his retirement.

First trip to Wembley – as a spectator

Pele arrives at London Airport in May 1963
Pele arrives at London Airport in May 1963 (PA)

A near-capacity crowd at Wembley in May 1963 booed the announcement that Pele would not be featuring in the international friendly against England, which ended 1-1.

Pele was still feeling the effects of injuries sustained in a crash in Hamburg prior to arriving in London.

Two days earlier Pele, already considered the best player in the world, was pictured full of smiles as the Brazil squad arrived from West Germany at London Airport.

Brazil head north of border

Pele during a training session ahead of the 1966 World Cup
Pele during a training session ahead of the 1966 World Cup (PA)

Brazil’s preparations for the 1966 World Cup in England saw them spend time at a training camp in Scotland in June.

Pele and his team-mates trained at Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park stadium.

Brazil, who drew 1-1 with Scotland at Hampden Park as part of their warm-up schedule, also spent time training at Troon Juniors FC at Portland Park.

World Cup ends in tears

Pele leaves the field injured at Goodison Park in 1966
Pele leaves the field injured at Goodison Park in 1966 (PA)

Pele’s experience of the finals in England was one of the low points of his glittering playing career.

Injury restricted him to a peripheral role in the tournament as political in-fighting and questionable team selection undermined the defending champions’ bid to win the World Cup for a third successive time.

Pele scored his country’s first goal in the tournament as they beat Bulgaria 2-0 at Goodison Park in their first match. But successive 3-1 defeats to Hungary and Portugal saw the Brazilians crash out at the group stage and prompted an inquest back home.

An image of the injured and disconsolate Pele trudging off the Goodison Park pitch during Brazil’s defeat to Portugal, which confirmed their exit, summed up their tournament.

A fond farewell

Virginia Ferrari, left, is held up to say goodbye to Pele in Manchester
Virginia Ferrari, left, is held up to say goodbye to Pele in Manchester (PA)

Three-year-old Virginia Ferrari from Lymm, Cheshire insisted on being held up to say goodbye to Pele when he left Manchester Piccadilly station with the rest of the Brazil squad after their early exit from the World Cup in July 1966.

Pele and the rest of Brazil’s squad stayed at the Lymm Hotel in Warrington, where autograph hunters turned up in their droves.

Santos woo crowds in south England

Fulham goalkeeper Peter Mellor dives at the feet of Pele in 1973
Fulham goalkeeper Peter Mellor dives at the feet of Pele in 1973 (PA)

Pele and his famous club side played friendly games against Fulham and Plymouth in March 1973 during a tour of Europe, one of many money-spinning tours Santos embarked on as they looked to cash in on their most famous player’s popularity.

His powers were on the wane and the matches were overshadowed by disagreements over appearance fees for the Brazilians, but Pele’s popularity remained undiminished.

Honoured by the Queen

Pele/fans at Chelsea
Pele meets fans at Stamford Bridge after his trip to Buckingham Palace (PA).

Pele, then Brazil’s minister for sport, was made a Knight Commander of the British Empire (KBE) by the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 1997.

He went straight from the Palace to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge home to meet fans.

World’s greatest player visits world’s oldest club

Pele poses for the media at Bramall Lane in 2007
Pele poses for the media at Bramall Lane in 2007 (Rui Vieira/PA)

Pele was guest of honour at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium in November 2007 for Sheffield FC’s friendly match against Inter Milan.

The fixture was part of Sheffield FC’s 150th anniversary celebrations, confirming their status as the world’s oldest football club.

Pele also opened an exhibition which included the first public showing in 40 years of the original handwritten rules of football.

Pele reunites with goalkeeping great

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Gordon Banks and Pele pose for photos at Stoke in 2008
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Gordon Banks and Pele pose for photos at Stoke in 2008 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Pele joined Archbishop Desmond Tutu at Stoke’s Britannia Stadium for a charity game in April 2008 to mark the unveiling of a statue of former Leicester, Stoke and England goalkeeper Gordon Banks.

A Pele XI took on a Gordon Banks XI, with Archbishop Tutu acting as assistant manager to the Pele XI to celebrate Banks’ charity work in Africa.

The match no doubt conjured up memories of Banks’ famous save from a Pele header at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

In March 2004, Pele named Banks as one of the top 125 living footballers in a list compiled to mark world football’s governing body FIFA’s centenary.

Getting in the Olympic spirit

Pele with former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (left) at the London 2012 closing ceremony
Pele with former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (left) at the London 2012 closing ceremony (John Stillwell/PA).

Pele made a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics, part of the Brazilian delegation as Rio de Janeiro took on the mantle as the next host city of the Games.

