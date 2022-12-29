Matt Smith hat-trick helps Salford to victory at Grimsby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford maintained their Sky Bet League Two promotion push with a comfortable 4-1 win against mid-table Grimsby at Blundell Park.

Matt Smith led the way with a first-half hat-trick and Ethan Galbraith also scored for Salford, after Grimsby attacker Otis Khan briefly replied.

The visitors made a lightning start as Smith volleyed home inside 50 seconds after being picked out by his captain Ibou Touray.

Grimsby hit back through Khan as he finished a well-worked move that also involved John McAtee and summer signing Danilo Orsi.

Galbraith made it 2-1 after picking up a bad clearance from Max Crocombe before slotting into the bottom corner.

Despite their dominance, Salford needed an element of fortune for their third when Smith kicked against his standing leg to deceive stranded Crocombe.

Smith completed his hat-trick with a trademark header.

Grimsby made three changes at half-time in their unlikely attempt to salvage a route back into the game, but one low strike from McAtee aside they created little while Salford were happy to see out their victory.