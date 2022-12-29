Peterborough back to winning ways with victory over MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterborough claimed a first League One success for two months as they saw off MK Dons 2-0.

Joe Ward and Ricky-Jade Jones hit the goals as Grant McCann’s men completed a derby double following a 3-2 win in the reverse fixture in October.

Ward fired a low shot into the far corner of Jamie Cumming’s net after being picked out by a clever Kwame Poku pass in the 38th minute to put a Posh side, who had picked up just one point from their previous five games, ahead.

They didn’t have to wait long to double their advantage as a driving Jack Taylor run and deflected pass led to a cool close-range finish from recalled Jones in the 48th minute.

It meant a first defeat for new Dons boss Mark Jackson in his second game in charge, but keeper Cumming prevented further damage with two brilliant saves just after the hour.

Cumming kept out a Poku shot and a penalty from League One leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris after the Posh frontman had been dragged down by Zak Jules.