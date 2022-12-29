Wimbledon leave it late to snatch victory at Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ethan Chislett grabbed a late winner to secure in-form AFC Wimbledon a 2-1 win at struggling Colchester.

Chislett netted from close range in the 89th minute after Huseyin Biler’s long-range effort was only parried by Kieran O’Hara to snatch victory for Johnnie Jackson’s side.

Harry Pell had fired wide for Wimbledon in the first half, while Colchester skipper Tommy Smith’s header was palmed over by goalkeeper Nik Tzanev before half-time.

O’Hara denied Ayoub Assal early in the second half and the hosts went ahead in the 51st minute when John Akinde scored from the spot after Samson Tovide had been brought down by Tzanev.

Akinde was unlucky not to double Colchester’s lead on the hour mark when his low shot rattled a post.

But Josh Davison headed in Assal’s cross from close range in the 67th minute after a quick free-kick to equalise for Wimbledon.

Chislett then netted and Ryley Towler cleared Colchester substitute Emyr Huws’ effort off the line in added time as Wimbledon claimed victory.