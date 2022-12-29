In-form Middlesbrough win at Blackburn to bounce into Championship top six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

In-form Middlesbrough win at Blackburn to bounce into Championship top six

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 10:06 pm
Middlesbrough’s Marcus Forss celebrates
Middlesbrough’s Marcus Forss celebrates

Middlesbrough moved into the play-off places for the first time this season after coming from behind to defeat 10-man Blackburn 2-1 at Ewood Park.

In an even first half, Rovers went ahead thanks to a cool Ryan Hedges finish in the sixth minute, vindicating Blackburn’s ploy of targeting the visitors’ high line.

But the game was turned on its head early in the second half when Boro equalised within a minute of the restart through Marcus Forss’ powerful shot before John Buckley was shown a straight red for an off-the-ball incident four minutes later.

Boro made their numerical advantage count within six minutes as Riley McGree’s stunning volley completed the comeback.

Michael Carrick’s fine start to management continues and the former Manchester United midfielder’s team have won five of their last six.

Blackburn remain third in the league but Boro are only three points behind them and after losing five of their last seven, Rovers will be looking nervously over their shoulder.

Rovers were unchanged from defeat at Sunderland, while Carrick drafted in Matt Crooks and McGree.

Crooks stung the palms of Thomas Kaminski from a tight angle early on as the keeper acrobatically denied the visitors, and Rovers hit the front when Buckley sprang Boro’s offside trap and set Hedges clear. He steadied himself before confidently slotting into the bottom right corner.

Chuba Akpom sent a free header wide from close range, while Blackburn effectively utilised a long pass again, with Tyler Morton finding Sam Gallagher, who fired well wide.

Hayden Hackney rattled the crossbar just before the break but from the resulting corner, Rovers broke at speed only for Gallagher to pass up a wonderful opportunity when he headed tamely at Zack Steffen.

Boro equalised within 30 seconds of the restart as Crooks’ perfectly weighted ball found the onrushing Forss on the right and even though the angle was tight, the Finnish forward’s shot was ferocious and burst through Kaminski.

Blackburn suffered another major setback in the 50th minute when Buckley saw red for a bizarre incident where he appeared to bounce the ball off the head of McGree.

And the hosts’ misery was compounded when a super move from Boro saw Hackney’s cross-field ball headed across the box by Forss into the path of McGree who found the top corner with a sumptuous volley from 15 yards.

Ben Brereton Diaz saw a controlled free-kick well saved as Rovers rallied, but Kaminski had to save brilliantly to prevent Crooks adding an injury-time third.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless runs extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Middlesbrough’s Marcus Forss celebrates
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented