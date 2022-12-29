Robbie Cundy header earns Barnsley late win over Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robbie Cundy’s 86th-minute winner earned Barnsley a 2-1 victory at home to Fleetwood.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run to seven League One games as Cundy headed home late on after an Admiral Muskwe penalty had cancelled out James Norwood’s opener for Barnsley.

Herbie Kane went close for the home side in the 26th minute. The midfielder let fly from 25 yards, but his effort flew narrowly wide of the goal.

The Tykes broke the deadlock in the 64th minute when Liam Kitching passed to Norwood, who thumped a powerful effort into the roof of the net from the left side of the area.

Fleetwood were given an opportunity to get back into the game when Mads Andersen fouled Muskwe inside the area, the substitute himself stepping up to fire the resulting penalty into the bottom left corner.

Barnsley boss Michael Duff was sent off after seeing his side refused a penalty with five minutes to play, but the hosts grabbed the winner straight after play resumed as Cundy headed home Luca Connell’s corner.