Oxford inflict a first defeat on new Charlton boss Dean Holden

Two goals in four minutes midway through the first half helped Oxford to a 3-1 Sky Bet League One win over Charlton, Dean Holden’s first defeat as the Addicks’ new boss.

Billy Bodin converted Josh Murphy’s inviting low cross into the roof of the net at the far post in the 20th minute for his seventh goal of the season.

From Oxford’s next real attack, Matty Taylor deflected Bodin’s shot past goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer to make it two.

Substitute Miles Leaburn pulled a goal back for Charlton in the 67th minute, heading home Corey Blackett-Taylor’s cross following the winger’s blistering run down the left.

But soon after his 81st minute arrival, teenage substitute Gatlin O’Donkor sealed victory for Oxford by prodding the ball over the line from a yard out, after Maynard-Brewer failed to hold Yanic Wildschut’s shot.

Karl Robinson’s team had been unlucky when Cameron Brannagan’s 22 yard shot from a free-kick played short smashed against the bar – but it was still a strong response after their heavy Boxing Day defeat at Ipswich.