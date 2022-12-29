Liam Shaw and Jensen Weir seal Morecambe’s victory over Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bottom club Morecambe earned a vital three points as they beat local rivals Accrington 2-0 at home.

Strikes from Celtic loanee Liam Shaw on 34 minutes and Jensen Weir nine minutes later saw the Shrimps clinch only a third win of the season.

Accrington started the brighter and Ryan Astley was denied a 13th-minute opener with a header that beat Connor Ripley only to see Cole Stockton be in the perfect place to clear off the line.

But the Shrimps scored the all-important first goal when Shaw produced a cool finish from Stockton’s excellent through ball and Weir doubled the advantage with a well-timed strike from Ryan Cooney’s lay-off.

Stanley had the better of the second half but saw a string of long-range shots saved by Ripley.