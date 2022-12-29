‘Absolutely perfect’ – Paul Simpson delighted as Carlisle catch Crewe cold

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Simpson was impressed with the way his Carlisle side started both halves in their emphatic 3-0 victory at Crewe.

Skipper Morgan Feeney got the Cumbrians on their way with a sixth-minute strike and the struggling Railwaymen were caught out again straight after the interval when Owen Moxon doubled the visitors’ lead.

Luke Offord’s red card soon after left Simpson’s men coasting to a victory sealed by substitute Kristian Dennis, who ran more than half the length of the pitch to fire home.

Simpson said: “We knew Crewe had had some problems and it was important not to give them a start. So the way we started in each half was absolutely perfect as we were really on the front foot.

“We’d seen in the pre-match videos Crewe have been vulnerable from set plays and we thought if we could keep things alive we’d get something from the second balls. We had good delivery from set plays and we had people in and around the right areas who managed to stick it away.

“I didn’t think we were going to concede and we were comfortable. They were good, well-worked goals too.

“Kristian Dennis showed a great turn of pace and what an emphatic finish as well. There were loads and loads of good things and I am pleased we scored from a set play. It was a really good performance.”

After a bright start as interim manager, Lee Bell has now lost all three games since his appointment as Crewe’s permanent boss.

Bell was frustrated with his side’s defending and with Offord, who was handed a straight red card after he felled Jack Stretton in an off-the-ball incident.

“It wasn’t a case that Carlisle came and passed us off the pitch, it was just that we defended poorly in moments,” said Bell.

“The players are really low in confidence and it is my job to instil some into them. Players are doing things they don’t normally do and the next thing it is in the back of our net.

“I’ve told Luke Offord what I think (of his sending off). He’s done wrong, so I’ve let him know. He’s not one to do that, but you can’t show your frustration like that.

“I am ready to ready to face the music that comes my way, and I will continue to work on improving our attacking threat and get improvements for the fans.

“We’ve got to make 2023 as positive as we can and get the crowd with us.”