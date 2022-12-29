Kyle Wootton double ends Walsall’s unbeaten run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stockport handed Walsall a first defeat in 10 games as Kyle Wootton’s double earned the Hatters a 2-0 win in a battle of Sky Bet League Two’s form sides.

County were the better side throughout and Will Collar threatened twice early on but Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans produced two flying saves to foil his glancing header and fierce 25-yarder.

The visitors led in the 33rd minute as Wootton enjoyed the freedom of the Walsall box to control Akil Wright’s cross and side-foot past Evans.

Stockport almost added a second as Paddy Madden’s header hit the bar and Evans clawed away the rebound as the ball appeared set to drop in.

Walsall could have levelled after the break as Ben Hinchliffe spilled Tom Knowles’ shot but the visiting goalkeeper reacted well to block Danny Johnson’s follow-up.

Phil Bardsley volleyed inches wide for County before Evans got a crucial glove on the ball to stop Wootton rounding him for a tap-in.

However, Wootton sealed County’s seventh win in nine league games on 65 minutes with a classy glancing header from Collar’s inswinging cross.