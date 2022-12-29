Burton’s win at Forest Green a huge step forward – Dino Maamria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burton’s win at Forest Green a huge step forward – Dino Maamria

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 10:52 pm
Dino Maamria watched his Burton side win on the road (Nigel French/PA)
Burton boss Dino Maamria was relieved his side finished 2022 on a high as they moved out of the League One relegation zone with a 2-1 win at fellow strugglers Forest Green.

Goals from skipper John Brayford – on his birthday – and Bobby Kamwa wrapped up the victory before Myles Peart-Harris netted a consolation deep into added time for the hosts, who had missed a penalty with the score at 1-0.

Burton moved above their opponents and out of the bottom four and Maamria was pleased with his side’s performance, but had criticism for referee Thomas Kirk.

Maamria said: “It has been a really tough year for us so to finish it with a win is brilliant for everybody.

“It is a huge step forward because we knew our away record has not been great and we haven’t done back to back (wins) all season.

“The two wins have given us confidence and belief to go again starting with Morecambe (on New Year’s Day).

“When you are in our situation you have to be solid, organised and good without the ball and I thought we did that really well.

“It is good to go to the new year outside the bottom four. There is still a lot of football to be played but we have to focus on our own performances.

“The biggest disappointment for me was that I thought the referee was one of the poorest I have ever seen. Actually it was embarrassing how he gave the penalty and he gave every decision to Forest Green Rovers.”

Brayford fired Burton ahead on the stroke of half-time, heading in a Terry Taylor corner after the ball had sailed over home goalkeeper Luke McGee.

Forest Green skipper Jamille Matt missed a glorious chance to level from the spot after strike partner Josh March was sent sprawling inside the area under Corrie Ndaba’s challenge midway through the second half.

And the home side paid the price when substitute Kamwa doubled the lead after 89 minutes, slotting past keeper McGee after he had blocked his initial effort.

Peart-Harris handed Rovers a lifeline but it came too late for them to salvage a point, prompting a chorus of boos from supporters as the players left the pitch.

But Forest Green manager Ian Burchnall said: “Negative chants are part of football. The margins are small and I don’t pay any attention to really negative chants or really positive chants.

“When we beat Cheltenham a couple of weeks ago I was the best coach in the world, now I’m the worst.

“If Jammer (Jamille Matt) had scored that penalty maybe I would’ve been the best again.

“The players have to pick themselves up. We all have to show a bit of character. The general environment is negative at the moment.”

