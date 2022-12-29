Derek Adams ‘delighted’ with Morecambe’s ‘fabulous display’ against Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was full of praise for his players after they secured a third Sky Bet League One win of the season with the 2-0 victory over Lancashire rivals Accrington.

After seeing first-half goals from Liam Shaw and Jensen Weir clinch the points, Adams said: “It was a terrific performance with superb goals and I thought it was a fabulous display.

“It’s five games without defeat at home now and I’m delighted for the lads and the fans. The football was fantastic and the goals were out of this world.

“Overall, it was a top performance. The team spirit was excellent and it was a really important three points as it took us closer to the teams above us.”

Accrington started the game well, with Rosaire Longelo forcing Connor Ripley into a good save and Ryan Astley seeing a header cleared off the line by Cole Stockton before Morecambe took the lead on 34 minutes.

Stockton chased down a long ball and fed the ball out wide to the right for Shaw who took a great first touch before firing past Toby Savin.

The Shrimps then added a second two minutes before the break with another well-worked goal when Ryan Cooney teed up Weir for a cool, first-time finish from 12 yards out.

Accrington manager John Coleman was left disappointed with his side’s defeat as they slipped into the bottom four.

He said: “It was a big game for both teams and Morecambe won it because they were the more clinical side on the night.

“We dominated the game in terms of chances created and shots but Morecambe took their chances and we were wasteful and that is what football is about. Sometimes you just have to accept that it isn’t going to be your night.

“I can’t be too disappointed, though, because I know if we continue to play like we did tonight every week and Morecambe play like that there will be only one team that finishes above the other and everyone knows who that will be.”