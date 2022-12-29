Nigel Pearson tells Bristol City to use gutsy display at Millwall as benchmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nigel Pearson tells Bristol City to use gutsy display at Millwall as benchmark

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 11:10 pm
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson saw his side hold Millwall (Adam Davy/PA).

Nigel Pearson urged his Bristol City players to use their performance in the 0-0 draw at Millwall as a benchmark for the rest of the season.

The visitors grabbed a crucial point at The Den to bounce back from their 2-0 Boxing Day defeat against West Brom but have now won just once in nine Championship matches.

Captain Andreas Weimann should have snatched a late winner after Millwall’s Andreas Voglsammer had fired against the crossbar at the end of the first half.

Bristol City now lie just three points above the relegation zone, but under-fire Pearson believes replicating their performance in the capital can catapult them up the table in the new year.

He said: “(Boxing Day) was one game, this was one game – it’s more now the players recognise that that’s the level of application they need.

“I don’t know about deserve (to win it), but I think it was a very hard-fought game.

“Both sides had opportunities and we showed the right characteristics, which was good.

“We needed a response after Boxing Day and the players did well today.

“I think we defended very well as a team, I think we showed promise going forwards in a tough game.

“We defended set plays very well and, on another day, we could come away with three points.

“Both sides would point out promising moments.

“They’ve got some decent footballers and their identity suits the players they have, they’ve got physicality and play with a good tempo, so I have a lot of respect for that.

“The fans were very good, came down in good numbers, got behind the team and were really good. Hopefully they’ve seen some encouraging signs from them.”

Neither side were able to muster a shot on target in the opening period as Millwall struggled to get talisman Zian Flemming into the game.

Antoine Semenyo and Tommy Conway both went close for the hosts before Voglsammer hammered the woodwork with a deflected strike on the stroke of half-time.

The visitors pressed for a winner in the second period as Ghana international Semenyo proved a constant handful on his return to the side.

And they should have got one in the dying stages when Weimann somehow missed the target with just goalkeeper George Long to beat from inside the six-yard box.

The result means Millwall missed the chance to follow up their impressive 2-0 win at Watford and climb into the play-off places.

Boss Gary Rowett said: “I thought they made it very difficult to play through them at times. When you’re a team that need a result, you play with a bit more energy.

“The only disappointing thing for us is after the Watford game you hope you can play with a bit more confidence. I just felt at times, and given we’re not the sort of team that can easily play through teams, we just huffed and puffed a little bit and found it very difficult to just make that last quality pass.

“Every time we got into the final third, it just seemed that there were too many bodies in the box defensively and we didn’t quite get enough numbers in there.

“Our last little action was not consistent enough and didn’t have enough quality.

“I think we created a couple of chances and they had a couple of chances.

“And Andy Weimann, an old player of mine, doesn’t normally miss from there, so we got away with that a little bit.”

