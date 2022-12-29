Doncaster’s fighting spirit delights Danny Schofield in thriller with Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Doncaster’s fighting spirit delights Danny Schofield in thriller with Rochdale

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 11:12 pm
Danny Schofield’s Doncaster won a thriller (Richard Sellers/PA)
Danny Schofield was delighted with the show of character from his Doncaster side as they edged a seven-goal thriller with Rochdale 4-3.

Rovers recovered after being pegged back from 2-0 and 3-2 up as Tom Anderson netted an 81st-minute winner.

Two goals inside the first nine minutes from Charlie Seaman and Ben Close had Rovers in command only for Dale to fight back.

A brilliant Harrison Biggins free-kick temporarily put Doncaster back in front before Anderson’s late heroics on a night when he came in for criticism from sections of the home support.

While less pleased with the tactical performance of his side, Schofield was happy with their resilience – particularly after a disappointing defeat at Tranmere on Boxing Day.

“It was a tough game,” he said. “To score two goals so early on in the game and really take control after really good impetus in the way we started on the front foot was really pleasing.

“The players showed good determination, togetherness and collective spirit and fighting spirit to win the game in the end.

“The effort, the determination and application of the players rather than anything tactical won that game.

“This group of players are excellent to work with because they’re really good people that fight for the shirt, for the football club, and that’s great to have.

“Since I’ve been at the club, the lads have bounced back well from defeats.

“Results and performances have been mixed and sometimes that is what football is. You’ve got a team fighting for their lives in Rochdale, I thought they were excellent today and we stood up to that challenge.”

In contrast, Rochdale boss Jim Bentley was critical of the character shown by his side after failing to make their fightbacks count.

Goals from Devante Rodney and Tyrese Sinclair, plus a Ro-Shaun Williams own goal, had Dale level with 13 minutes to play.

“Ultimately, we were not good enough in some areas and, as a group, we lacked character,” Bentley said.

“We are too easy to play against at times and Doncaster didn’t cut us open, but we gave then four goals.

“I’ve got an 11-year-old who I watch when I can and I’ve seen better defending in his games. There was a bit of a weird feeling here with the crowd a bit toxic to one of their players but we found ourselves 2-0 down after nine minutes.

“Then, we’ve shown the character to get back to 3-3 but, from a corner, we’ve had three or four opportunities to clear the ball and the player who was taking all the stick who – without any disrespect to Tom (Anderson) – is not the most agile, has had the time to take a touch, spin and put the ball in the bottom corner.”

