Michael Carrick praises Middlesbrough hero Riley McGree after beating Blackburn

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 11:12 pm
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick reacts on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Thursday December 29, 2022.
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick reacts on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Thursday December 29, 2022.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick was delighted with Riley McGree’s winner after his side moved into the Championship top six with a 2-1 victory at 10-man Blackburn.

McGree, who was part of Australia’s World Cup squad, completed his side’s comeback by rounding off a brilliant team move with a controlled volley into the top corner.

Rovers had taken the lead through Ryan Hedges’ smart finish early on but the first 11 minutes of the second half saw the game’s momentum swing as Marcus Forss powerfully equalised within 30 seconds of the restart before John Buckley was dismissed for throwing the ball at McGree’s head.

The hosts’ misery was compounded by the Australian’s stunning finish and after winning the sixth of his nine games in charge, Carrick praised his matchwinner and his side’s belief to recover from a goal down.

He said: “A fabulous goal, I thought, all round. I thought Hayden’s (Hackney) pass to Marcus to open it up, a great header from Marcus and a terrific volley. He’s getting used to those volleys, Riley. I’m pleased for him.

“I thought he did well tonight again and looked dangerous. Goals obviously help that confidence and little extra spring in his step.

“He didn’t start on Boxing Day (against Wigan) but he was fantastic, he didn’t bat an eyelid, he understood, came on and he did really well. Again, that is part of the spirit I’m talking about. He got his rewards tonight.

“Going a goal down, I thought the boys stuck at it really well, stuck together, believed in it, kept trying to do the right things, even though it wasn’t simple, straightforward and didn’t come easy. I was pleased with that and in the end I thought we got what we deserved.”

Jon Dahl Tomasson admitted Buckley showed “inexperience” but praised his side’s performance.

The Rovers boss said: “John is a young lad, inexperienced. He showed inexperience and gave the referee a decision to make so he has to learn from that.

“We all know football is about passion and emotion and he’s a young lad and he showed he was inexperienced in that situation. But I will have a chat with John.

“It was a disappointing result to lose this game. I think if you look back at the whole 90 minutes, I thought we started well.

“First half, we played some excellent football, created chances, should have been up by more than one goal, played with intensity and we were creative.

“We spoke at half-time that we should start well, but I think the first 10 minutes of the second half changed the game. Even with 10 men, we were able to create opportunities and were in the game for the whole 90 minutes. So it’s a frustrating night.”

