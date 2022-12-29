Martin Paterson praises Barnsley for ‘getting the job done’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnsley assistant Martin Paterson praised his side for finding a way to win against Fleetwood.

Robbie Cundy’s late header from Luca Connell’s corner secured a 2-1 victory after James Norwood’s opener had been cancelled out by an Admiral Muskwe penalty.

Paterson said: “In the first half we had two or three opportunities that we should have scored.

“The test for the players now is to be a little more ruthless, but we can’t take away from what a fantastic result that is.

“In League One, which is such a tough league, you have to find ways to win at the top end of the table.

“Sometimes a centre-half nicking a goal at a set-piece is what you need to get the job done.”

On the character of his side, Paterson said: “We’d like to think that’s the fruits of our labour.

“I thought the players were fantastic, even young Fabio Jalo putting in great defensive work to get us over the line.

“We’re delighted but we know there is a big test coming up.”

Fleetwood head coach Scott Brown was disappointed to see his side concede late on from a set-piece.

He said: “If you can’t win the game, don’t lose it late on.

“We’re losing games late on through set-pieces too many times.

“Teams put the ball in the box and I don’t know what we’re actually doing sometimes.”

“We might have to change it up and put some of the bigger guys on the pitch – we’ll have less possession but it is what it is.

“I think we deserved more, we created a couple of chances, but if you don’t put the ball in the final third enough it becomes a problem.

“I think the referee got some key decisions wrong, we should have had a penalty in the first half as well.

“The lads will keep working, they give so much in every game. But there comes a point where we may need to change it up a little bit.”