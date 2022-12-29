Kieran McKenna proud of Ipswich’s resilience after draw at Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna had mixed emotions after his automatic promotion hopefuls snatched a late 2-2 draw at Portsmouth.

Conor Chaplin scored three minutes from time against his old club to salvage the visitors a point in League One.

McKenna said: “I have mixed feelings of course. I think there’s lots to be proud of.

“The resilience we showed in coming back from being behind twice away from home shows the mentality and resilience of the group of players we have.

“I thought we were the dominant team in terms of possession, and the amount of time we spent in their half. It’s a point.

“There were some good aspects of the performance, and there are things that we can definitely look at to improve, and the players will realise that.

“This is a tough stadium to come to, and if we win the next match we will see tonight as a well-earned point.

“There were quite a few, both on the pitch and on the bench, who weren’t 100 per cent, but everyone wanted to play and I’m sure Portsmouth were in the same situation.”

Two goals in the opening 10 minutes paved the way for a pulsating night at Fratton Park.

Pompey took the lead after four minutes with a 25-yard free-kick from Marlon Pack.

Ipswich equalised seven minutes later when a Lee Evans free-kick from the right was turned in by Cameron Burgess.

The hosts edged ahead again when Colby Bishop tapped home on the hour mark.

But Chaplin took advantage of a spill from home goalkeeper Josh Griffiths to tap into an empty net and ensure the game ended level.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley said: “I think you are always going to be disappointed and frustrated when you concede a goal as late as that.

“We are equally disappointed to have conceded two goals, as I thought we defended brilliantly.

“Our organisation and our distances were good, and based on how good our defence was we counter attacked well.

“Ipswich are probably the best League One side I’ve seen in my lifetime.

“They had good rhythm and good control but didn’t really hurt us in terms of chances, and their first goal was definitely offside.

“We picked a team that were fit and healthy. Conor Ogilvy has done particularly well, because on Boxing Day he looked pale.

“Denver Hume didn’t train yesterday because he was ill. You have to give what you’ve got.

“There’s illness all around the country, so we’re not alone. It was a committed performance, and we’re frustrated we haven’t won.”