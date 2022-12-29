Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher salutes ‘brilliant win’ over Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher salutes ‘brilliant win’ over Wycombe

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 11:32 pm
Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher was full of praise for his side (Adam Davy/PA).
Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher was full of praise for his side (Adam Davy/PA).

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher was delighted to see his side start the second half of their League One season with a 1-0 home win over in-form Wycombe.

Dan Scarr’s 33rd-minute volley from Adam Randell’s corner settled the contest.

“It’s been a brilliant first half of the season and we are all proud of what’s happened, but it was important we got the second half of the season off to a great start,” said Schumacher.

“That was our 24th game and we’ve picked up three points against another team who are going to be right up there, another rival, who have been playing great.

“Now we have got recover and go again in another tough home game against MK Dons on Sunday.

“It’s a brilliant win. It was always going to be a really tough game.

“Wycombe have been in good form recently and not conceded many goals and they are always a hard team to play against.

“They look as though they are getting back to their best and we knew we would have to be our best to beat them.

“We had to change our shape after half-an-hour.

“We played well, we created more chances than we put in the back of the net.

“We should have been a lot more comfortable, but in the end we have had to defend our box really well and keep Wycombe at bay, and get another clean sheet and another three points.

“We are challenging the boys at the back to not only to keep clean sheets but also to contribute goals.

“I thought the delivery from Adam Randell all night was spot on. I thought we looked a real threat from set-plays.

“We attacked the ball well. It was a great ball in and Dan scores. For us to win two games against Wycombe 1-0 from two set-play goals is brilliant in this season and something we are going to have to get better at in the second half of the season.”

Victory ensured Plymouth would go into the new year with a four-point lead at the top of the table, with Wanderers lying outside the play-off places on goal difference.

Wycombe assistant Richard Dobson said: “Plymouth are a real fluid side and they have got their players playing to the maximum of their ability.

“They have done a really good job and so we have to give them credit. They have built a really good side and at times it was tough for us.

“But we finished the game really well and created chances at the end. We could have nicked a draw.

“It was a really good advert for League One football.”

