West Brom boss Carlos Corberan hails ‘excellent’ Okay Yokuslu

Head coach Carlos Corberan hailed Okay Yokuslu’s “unusually high level of intensity” as his two goals ensured West Brom’s revival continued with a 2-0 win over Preston at The Hawthorns.

The Turkish midfielder helped the Baggies make it seven wins in eight games to move to within a point of the Sky Bet Championship play-off places, having been bottom of the table two months ago.

“His performance, not only today but in the previous games, has been excellent,” said Corberan.

“He’s played with one level of determination and personality that allows him to impact his personality on games.

“He is showing he has a very competitive character and likes to play the game with an unusually high level of intensity.

“This is the most important thing for him. We don’t need to insist to him to be more self-demanding.

“That’s the key because, when they have the skills and they are very self-demanding, only good things can happen.”

Yokuslu netted in the 36th and 58th minutes to deservedly reward a dominant West Brom, who also hit the bar and the outside of a post and forced three fine saves from Freddie Woodman.

And Corberan was delighted with his team’s performance.

“I am pleased because the team deserved the win. For 80 minutes we were fantastic and we lost control of the game in the last 10,” he added.

“It (the dressing room) is positive, especially after one period of time when the team was suffering.

“This is one of the strengths we have. Don’t forget when the team was suffering, there wasn’t a player who didn’t want to win.

“Every time you’re on the pitch, you’re going to be nervous, but the players have the right mentality now.”

Yokuslu’s first goal came when he cut out a heavy touch from Ryan Ledson and advanced before drilling a low shot from 25 yards into the bottom corner of the net.

His second arrived when he slotted clinically past Woodman from 10 yards.

A poor pass out from the goalkeeper saw substitute John Swift dispossess Ben Whiteman and square to Yokuslu.

Preston failed to threaten Albion’s goal and they closest they came was when they hit a post through substitute Ali McCann late on.

North End manager Ryan Lowe said: “It was a tough evening. I thought they were very good, but I thought we were not quite at it in terms of with the ball or without.

“There are no excuses – we were beaten by the better team.

“In the second half we rallied, but you can’t give a team like that in that sort of form two opportunities.

“But unfortunately it didn’t turn out like that because we gifted them two goals.

“For their first goal, Ryan intercepted the ball, but his touch was too big and Okay shrugged Ryan off and it was a great strike.

“Ben held his hands up for the second goal. He got caught and Swift put it on a plate for his mate.”