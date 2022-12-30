Eddie Howe won’t ‘handcuff’ himself for summer with needless January spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Howe won’t ‘handcuff’ himself for summer with needless January spending

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 11:08 am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will be careful in the January transfer market (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will be careful in the January transfer market (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eddie Howe has warned he will not derail Newcastle’s summer transfer mission with needless spending in January.

The Magpies head into Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds at St James’ Park sitting in third place in the table and being tipped to have a significant say in the title race.

Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed ownership group have invested around £210million in the squad since completing their takeover in October 2021 and will look to strengthen further within the confines of spending rules, although Howe is adamant they will be shrewd next month.

He said: “If you’re looking to improve the team, the starting XI as it is if we have no injuries, then that is a challenge in the market currently.

“Again, with an unlimited budget, that might be possible – not that we necessarily have a budget at the moment – but with Financial Fair Play looming and with those restrictions, it’s almost impossible.

“Then you’re looking at the squad and can you improve the squad? Now that’s a different question.

“Anything we do do in January then potentially harms us for the summer. There is always another window coming up and what you don’t want to do is handcuff yourself for future windows, so there’s a lot to consider.”

Kieran Trippier has proved a key signing for Newcastle
Kieran Trippier has proved a key signing for Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

The club’s owners made something of a statement 12 months ago when they landed England full-back Kieran Trippier as their first January signing, and the £12million they paid Atletico Madrid for his services has proved not only a bargain, but a major weapon in luring those who have followed since.

Howe said: “Signing Kieran was an incredible moment for us because it changed the way players looked at us.

“You’ve got someone who’s achieved what he’s achieved in the game in a great moment in his career and he decided to take on a full-on relegation battle.

“It spoke volumes for his character because, knowing my conversations with him, it was all about the football – it wasn’t about anything else.”

Howe admitted the calf injury which is set to sideline midfielder Jonjo Shelvey for a further six to eight weeks could colour what he does during the winter window, although he hopes to have striker Callum Wilson back after illness for the weekend and record signing Alexander Isak is also close to a return.

However, he is refusing to be drawn into mounting talk that Newcastle could themselves contest the title.

Asked about Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers suggestion that they could, he said: “I wouldn’t say we can’t.”


