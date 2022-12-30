Cliff Jones: Wales had never heard of Pele before 1958 World Cup encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cliff Jones: Wales had never heard of Pele before 1958 World Cup encounter

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 11:52 am
Pele won the first of his three World Cups in Sweden in 1958 (PA)
Pele won the first of his three World Cups in Sweden in 1958 (PA)

Cliff Jones admits Wales had never heard of Pele before the Brazilian destroyed their World Cup dream in 1958.

Pele was only 17 when he burst onto the scene in Sweden in sensational fashion, scoring six goals as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time.

But Pele – who died on Thursday at the age of 82 – did not play until Brazil’s third match of the tournament against the Soviet Union because of a knee injury.

Pele File Photo
Pele scored the first of his 77 goals for Brazil against Wales at the 1958 World Cup (PA)

He had arrived in the quarter-final as an unknown quantity to Welsh opponents missing their own star man John Charles through injury.

Pele, however, produced a piece of magic to score Brazil’s winner midway through the second half, becoming the youngest player to score at a World Cup at the age of 17 years and 239 days.

“Pele? We’d never heard of Pele,” Tottenham great Jones told the Daily Mail last month.

“I can remember him picking the ball up in his own half, and he’s gone past three Welsh defenders, smashed the ball towards goal.

2018 Football Writers Association Tribute Night – The Savoy
Former Tottenham forward Cliff Jones played against Pele in the 1958 World Cup quarter-final between Brazil and Wales (John Walton/PA)

“Jack Kelsey’s had to tip it over the bar and we’re all looking around at each other like ‘Who is this kid? Who is he?’

“No-one had heard of him, but my word they were going to.

“They had great talents, like Garrincha and Didi, but Pele was the one.”

Pele followed up his Wales winner – a goal he described as the most important of his career – by scoring a hat-trick in the 5-2 semi-final victory over France.

He also scored twice in the 5-2 final victory against Sweden, the first of his three World Cup triumphs, and a bronze statue of Pele now stands outside Gothenburg’s Ullevi Stadium.

Jones said: “In my opinion Pele is the greatest player who ever played the game of football.

“In that World Cup he showed everybody what a great player he was.

“In many ways it was a privilege to see the emergence of such a player.”

