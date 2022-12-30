Michael Beale relishing ‘derby of all derbies’ as Rangers prepare to face Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Beale relishing ‘derby of all derbies’ as Rangers prepare to face Celtic

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 2:54 pm
Michael Beale is looking forward to his first Old Firm game as Rangers boss (Steve Welsh/PA)
Michael Beale is looking forward to his first Old Firm game as Rangers boss (Steve Welsh/PA)

Michael Beale is keenly anticipating the “derby of all derbies” as he prepares Rangers for the visit of Celtic to Ibrox.

The former Gers assistant coach will be in the hot seat for the first time in an Old Firm game on Monday after returning to Govan from QPR last month.

Beale has won all four games since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst and is looking to reduce the nine-point gap to the Hoops at the top of the cinch Premiership.

“I am really looking forward to it,” said Beale, who gave positive news on the fitness of striker Alfredo Morelos.

“It is the derby of all derbies I think. It is watched worldwide. It is a privilege to be involved in it.

“It is obviously been the date I have been looking forward to the most since coming back into the club.

“We are at the halfway stage. I don’t know what Celtic’s results are going to be in the next 19 games, but you would say how it has been up to now has been fantastic, in any season in any league but certainly here in Scotland.

“If a team wins 18 out of 19 you would have to say they have had outstanding form. That is the fact.

“Ours has not been as strong, hence me being here, but since I have been here it has been pretty good.

“What I don’t want to do is hold back where we need to get to.

“It is the sternest test we can have. After the game I will know exactly the job I have to get Rangers back on top.”

Morelos had to come off in the second half of Wednesday’s 3-0 cinch Premiership win over Motherwell at Ibrox with a tight hamstring.

However, Beale said: “He came in yesterday and he felt better. Today he is on second-day recovery.

“The team will train again tomorrow and as far as I can see at this moment in time he will be available.

“Antonio (Colak) will be available as well. Kemar (Roofe) will be touch and go because he has done slightly less. He will definitely be available if Alfredo isn’t.”

Beale believes taking a gamble with fitness in such situations is possible due to the ability to make five substitutions.

He said: The game is changing. Players will play a little bit longer in their careers because of it.

“I also think the speed of the game can pick up because you can change half your team in terms of outfield players so there is definitely benefits from it.

“That’s why I like the five substitutes rule, it enables me tactically to change things.”

