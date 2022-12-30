Tjay De Barr ‘on the mend’ after collapsing during Wycombe’s match at Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wycombe forward Tjay De Barr is “on the mend” after collapsing at the end of the League One defeat by Plymouth on Thursday, manager Gareth Ainsworth has reported.

The 22-year-old, who came on as a substitute in the second half, required urgent medical attention on the Home Park pitch following the final whistle and was taken to hospital.

Wanderers released an update in the early hours of Friday to say De Barr, who had been accompanied to hospital by Ainsworth, had been discharged followed tests.

Writing on Wycombe’s website Ainsworth said: “I’m really pleased to be able to say that early signs point towards Tjay being clear of any immediate danger and he is on the mend.

“It was a distressing moment for everyone and I think both clubs should be proud of how their players and staff quickly rallied around to give Tjay support at his time of need.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to the medical staff, from both my own team and the Plymouth Argyle team, for displaying real expertise and professionalism throughout.

“They responded extremely quickly and made sure Tjay received the best possible care at all times. We are so fortunate to have people like these looking after us when we most need them and their hard work should never go unnoticed or unappreciated.”

Ainsworth, who also thanked both sets of supporters for their reaction to the incident, added: “The messages of support have really been appreciated by Tjay and his family and, on behalf of myself and all at Wycombe Wanderers, again, thank you.”

De Barr, a Gibraltar international, was making only his fifth appearance of the season having spent last term on loan at Eastleigh.

Dan Scarr’s 33rd-minute effort was the only goal of a 1-0 victory that sent Argyle four points clear at the top of the table.