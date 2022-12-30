Carl Piergianni bags brace as Stevenage ease past struggling Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Centre-back Carl Piergianni scored a brace as promotion-chasing Stevenage cruised to a 3-1 League Two victory over troubled Crawley at the Lamex Stadium.

The visitors, under the caretaker charge of Darren Byfield, were comfortably swept aside by the team second in the league table to round off a traumatic week for them, one day after the shock departure of manager Matthew Etherington.

Stevenage were straight onto the front foot, with Alex Gilbey’s long-range strike being well saved by Ellery Balcombe before Jordan Roberts scuffed a great opportunity wide.

Roberts, however, made no mistake in the 10th minute, as he got on the end of Jake Reeves’ long ball and held off the last defender before finishing past Balcombe.

The hosts doubled their lead five minutes before half-time when Luther James-Wildin’s cross picked out an unmarked Piergianni, whose header found the net via the post.

The hosts celebrated their third when Piergianni powered in another header from Reeves’ cross with seven minutes remaining.

Dom Telford claimed a late consolation for Crawley from the penalty spot at the death after James-Wildin had fouled Nick Tsaroulla.