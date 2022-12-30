Bolton come from behind to draw with Lincoln

Eoin Toal’s first EFL goal earned Bolton a 1-1 Sky Bet League One comeback draw against 10-man Lincoln.
The former Derry City defender flicked in Aaron Morley’s 58th-minute corner to cancel out Ben House’s 10th-minute opener.
Wanderers then received extra incentive to claim victory as Joe Walsh’s second booking in four minutes for a foul on Dion Charles led to his 61st-minute dismissal.
Instead, Mark Kennedy’s home side held on for a point after bossing the first half of a spicy encounter.
House scored his seventh goal of the campaign, catching Bolton’s defence flat-footed from Danny Mandroiu’s swiftly taken free-kick.
Wanderers dominated possession in the wrong areas as Walsh should have headed a second goal after 17 minutes and Matty Virtue shot wide.
Bolton improved markedly after the break though Toal’s landmark career goal was their only shot on target.
Despite a fourth league game without victory Lincoln move up to to 15th. Bolton, who almost snatched a stoppage-time winner through substitute Amadou Bakayoko, drop to sixth.